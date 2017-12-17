35 enterprises get 'Buy Social' trademark

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, December 17, 2017

THIRTY-FIVE social enterprises which have been nurtured by the Social Enterprise Boost Initiative (SEBI) both as members of the SEBI incubator and the SEBI open network, have received their official âBuy Socialâ trademark to assist prospective consumers in identifying their products,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
35 enterprises get 'Buy Social' trademark

SEBI launches Buy Social trademark and advertising campaign

SEBI launches Buy Social trademark and advertising campaign

JN proves itself strong on social enterprise

Photo: Social Enterprise 101

Social enterprises set to benefit from boost initiative

USAID extends Social Enterprise Boost Initiative



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Beenie Man to rock Footloose

Dubplates, Ky-Mani to score with concert

Christine Keeler dies at 75

Stella Maris Prep hosts annual Christmas concert

First Dance Studios marks milestone

Khardos is on a musical mission

Orville Manning's festival tomorrow

SPORTS more
Campbell puts Scorpions in charge before the rain

Amazing Gayle hundred inches Riders closer to final

Women’s cricket stunned

Demurrell, Scipio help Wiley open with win

Spoke Fuh Yuh Wheel for winning debut

InterCol Nostalgia: Forgotten teams of the past

Special Olympians in Action

POLITICS more
Orville Manning's festival tomorrow

Nigerian state gets happiness commissioner

Political parties registration, campaign financing rules effective 2018

Caricom chair calls for united position at WTO ministerial conference

Faster extraditions

House cannabis decriminalisation passes

Campbell puts Scorpions in charge before the rain

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 8 2017

EY Global Hedge Fund and Investor Survey

“What Keeps Directors Up At Night?” Seminar

FLOW's fibre network hit by vandals again

35 enterprises get 'Buy Social' trademark

Nigerian state gets happiness commissioner

The Last Gasp of Petrocaribe in the House

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Five killed in St Croix plane crash

Two guards shot dead, another injured

Guerrero to miss World Cup after failing drugs test

Editorial: Turning back the hands of crime

House cannabis decriminalisation passes

Women’s cricket stunned

Demurrell, Scipio help Wiley open with win

RELATED STORIES
35 enterprises get 'Buy Social' trademark

SEBI launches Buy Social trademark and advertising campaign

SEBI launches Buy Social trademark and advertising campaign

JN proves itself strong on social enterprise

Photo: Social Enterprise 101

Social enterprises set to benefit from boost initiative

USAID extends Social Enterprise Boost Initiative

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Grenada family search protest
Rita Scholes: i'm very happy with the services of CYBERKVNG44 at gmail dot com. He helped me clear a debt of $20000 in less than 2 weeks. I dont know how he did it but i kept on getting credit alerts till we...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...