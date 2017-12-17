ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...



'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...



Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...



Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017 adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...



Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...



De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured



Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...



The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....



Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

