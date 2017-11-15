K/News apologises to GBTI

Kaieteur News - Friday, December 17, 2017

An article appeared on the front page of the November 15, 2017 issue of this newspaper under the caption âFinancial Institutionsâ unwillingness to cooperate with SOCU tells worrying storyâ . The effect was that the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Ltd (GBTI) had refused to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
K/News apologises to GBTI

US$500M rice proceeds probe… SOCU, GBTI continue battle over transaction documents

Financial institutions’ unwillingness to cooperate with SOCU tells a worrying story

US$500M rice payments probe…SOCU, GBTI head to court again Friday

US$500M GBTI probe… DPP lawyer’s contempt case “will be treated like all others”

US$500M probe at GRDB… GBTI prepared for court showdown over details on US dollar account

US$500M PetroCaribe rice deal…SOCU recommends contempt charges against GBTI directors



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
For the Reckord | Good shows from youthful talent

Keding looking for more ways to HELP Jamaica

Mother's tale drives home Shaggy and Friends' mission - Bustamante Hospital fund-raiser on January 6

Connection, Police chase FA Cup honours

Bajans home safely

Upcoming entertainment events

Good shows from youthful talent

SPORTS more
Calypso Spikers group with World Champs USA, Russia

Estwick: Brathwaite an ideal replacement as captain

Brathwaite, Roach up in rankings

A lack of application and skills

Hollie to get her ‘Stripes

T&TCB hails Emrit’s selection

Red Force collapse against Scorpions

POLITICS more
Chamber & N.G.O.s Say Pay Up, Too; Unions Want to Meet

PM urges junior mayors to help push local government

T&TCB hails Emrit’s selection

Govt. made the PSA as elusive as the Black Gold

Profits, aesthetics and President Granger

Gearing Up For 2020

PPP Parliamentarian protests early budget

BUSINESS more
Caribbean think tank favours taxation over plastic ban

Jamaica Broilers to highlight benefits of poultry industry to Ja

New PSOJ president Howard Mitchell describes 2018 as a year of decision for Jamaica

Shortage hits sorrel and gungo prices for Xmas

Victoria Mutual rewards its staff and clients in IPO

Fiscal consolidation's unintended consequences

New trade for Jamaican companies in Caribbean markets

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
Court Found Compelling Reasons to Make Rare Grant

Beheading Murder Co-Accused Makes Bail; Elroy Grinage Swears He Didn’t Do It

Police Await Randy Chambers Statement in Brutality Investigation

PSB & CIB Lead Edwin Hernandez Death Investigation

Relative of Russell Hyde Jr. Sought in Shooting

Detectives charged with stealing $500k from gold miner

Nine-fingered burglar prints new tattoo over old one

RELATED STORIES
K/News apologises to GBTI

US$500M rice proceeds probe… SOCU, GBTI continue battle over transaction documents

Financial institutions’ unwillingness to cooperate with SOCU tells a worrying story

US$500M rice payments probe…SOCU, GBTI head to court again Friday

US$500M GBTI probe… DPP lawyer’s contempt case “will be treated like all others”

US$500M probe at GRDB… GBTI prepared for court showdown over details on US dollar account

US$500M PetroCaribe rice deal…SOCU recommends contempt charges against GBTI directors

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...