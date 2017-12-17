Human remains left exposed as Jewish cemetery dug up for Polish supermarket

Telegraph UK - Thursday, December 17, 2017

Human remains left exposed as Jewish cemetery dug up for Polish supermarket Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Human remains left exposed as Jewish cemetery dug up for Polish supermarket A skull inspected after being found in piles of earth removed for a new shop in Siemiatycze Credit:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Glyndebourne searches for new director as Sebastian Schwarz quits

Polish authorities urged to act after far-right activist bans Jews from his guesthouse

Poland defiant despite two-week warning to stop illegal deforestation or be fined €100,000 a day

Prince Charles tells Holocaust survivors how his 'amazing' grandmother hid Jewish family during war

Hundreds attend funeral of Polish driver killed in Berlin terror attack

I profoundly disagreed with Rabbi Lionel Blue's version of Judaism. But he was a symbol of hope for our times

Roman Polanski no longer faces extradition from Poland after Supreme Court ruling



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Hamilton Princess Gingerbread House

Versi feels 'Wanted'

Cham excites crowds in Japan

Dub School creating its own following

Three birthday parties for Tifa

Romain Virgo to close out Appleton Signature Nights 2017

Everything 'crysp' for Masicka ... deejay to endorse new vodka

SPORTS more
Hunter praises IOC ban on Russia

BBFS: Ensuring Members Succeed Academically

BBFS: Ensuring Members Succeed Academically

Sport Scoreboard, December 7, 2017

Smith hoping to build on Goslings showing

Minister in talks to bring golf tournament to Bermuda

West Pembroke Win BSSF School Netball

POLITICS more
Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum campaign faces fines and possible criminal investigation for breaching spending rules at general election

Senate Passes Bill To Move Bermuda Day

Sir Lester misses his own press conference

Special zones in Denham Town extended

Video: Richards Named Acting Commissioner

Centre for Justice seeks gaming consultation

GoFundMe campaign launched to catch killers

BUSINESS more
Captive reinsurer to relocate to Bermuda

Fredricks leads Markel Catco in Bermuda

AC35 contributes to summer economy boost

Dominican children get more “Chances” with C&W

Statistics Bulletin: Imports, Employment, Visitors

AC35 contributes to summer economy boost

Structuring the management of an LLC

TECH more
Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

CRIME more
‘Magic’ guilty of sex offence

Help identifity missing child

Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum campaign faces fines and possible criminal investigation for breaching spending rules at general election

Gov't Senator renews call for State of Emergency in St James

Two more alleged Uchance gang members arrested

RAPF investigate suspicious death

Thieves escape after attempted robbery

RELATED STORIES
Glyndebourne searches for new director as Sebastian Schwarz quits

Polish authorities urged to act after far-right activist bans Jews from his guesthouse

Poland defiant despite two-week warning to stop illegal deforestation or be fined €100,000 a day

Prince Charles tells Holocaust survivors how his 'amazing' grandmother hid Jewish family during war

Hundreds attend funeral of Polish driver killed in Berlin terror attack

I profoundly disagreed with Rabbi Lionel Blue's version of Judaism. But he was a symbol of hope for our times

Roman Polanski no longer faces extradition from Poland after Supreme Court ruling

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Karate Sensei Lavern Jones has died
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Pictures of the Day: 6 December 2017
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

Ian Brady's death cost taxpayers £19k despite Moors Murderer leaving thousands to animal charities
adams richards: Hello Everyone, My name is Richards Adams i work for the usa cops, and i was hiv positive for a couple of months and this has riped a big hole in my family and also at risk of losing my loved...

De Ole Dawg – Part 26: 2017 -DfID, MNI and moving to economic breakthrough
wilson kita: dralfrednaturalcurehome@gmail.com on how to get the cured

Mentally ill man gets 12 years for killing mother he thinks is still alive
Teresa Allen: I was cured of HIV VIRUS with the used of natural herbs, My name is Teresa Allen, am here to explore the wonderful and most safe cure for HIV&AIDS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...