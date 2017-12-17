Britain 'incompetent' on Brexit — Scottish leader

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, December 17, 2017

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom (AFP) â Scotland's nationalist leader accused the British government on Thursday of being "totally and utterly incompetent" on Brexit, saying the current situation showed that Scotland should be independent.read more

