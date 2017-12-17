US embassies, consulates put on high alert

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, December 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) â President Donald Trump shattered decades of unwavering US neutrality on Jerusalem yesterday, declaring the sorely divided holy city as Israel's capital and sparking frustrated Palestinians to cry out that he had destroyed already-fragile Mideast hopes for peace.read more

