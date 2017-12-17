Bajans stuck in Miami

Nation News - Wednesday, December 17, 2017

About 35 Barbadians have been left stranded in Miami, Florida, after they were unable to pick up their cruise from the international hub on Saturday. A concerned relative of one of the passengers,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bajans stranded in St Maarten

Bajans in line for Carnival jobs

Bajans ‘not being targeted’

Bajan makes US history

Seven Seas Explorer makes inaugural call to Barbados

WEDNESDAY WOMAN: She’s Bajan Forever, even in Miami

Bajans swarm Miami carnival



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Beres captains 'Love' cruise again

Passage - Bunny And Scully

Nooks' trial begins today

Minor bump for Grammy nominees

Iba Mahr raises alarm for charity

John Mayer hospitalised for “emergency appendectomy”

Jamplified heads across region with Lady Virtue

SPORTS more
Belize Continues Participation at Central American Games

Holder wins Under-13 boys’ road tennis title

Gaskin, Ward impress

TTGF AGM signals new era for sport

‘Secret’ to be revealed!

TTRA needs to fix framing system

Tennis prepares for historic ITF visit

POLITICS more
How far is too far for INDECOM, Mr PM?

Job-seekers guided to areas where employment being generated, PM says

FFB elections decisive; Sergio Chuc – President, and Cruz Gamez – Vice President

Proposed IR amendments up for discussion at NTAC meeting

Teen Reporters: This One’s for the Children

Grandmother Denies Younger Hyde a Target

PM knocks CCJ criticism

BUSINESS more
Tourists roll up for Morocco’s ganja trail

Facebook to launch chat app for kids, with parental controls

Facebook opens new London hub, creating 800 jobs

Toys'R'Us to shut quarter of UK stores

WeWork rides lifestyle change to become new economy star

Venezuela creating digital currency amid financing crisis

Buy it with bitcoin in New York, but it's not cheap

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
How far is too far for INDECOM, Mr PM?

Tourists roll up for Morocco’s ganja trail

Money, thief and duppy

Downtown Kingston accused robbers behind bars

Cop arrested in gang bust to be charged with murder, robbery, court told

Nooks' trial begins today

The FBI has identified a “person of interest” in the murders of American Francesca Matus and Canadian Drew DeVoursney in Belize

RELATED STORIES
Bajans stranded in St Maarten

Bajans in line for Carnival jobs

Bajans ‘not being targeted’

Bajan makes US history

Seven Seas Explorer makes inaugural call to Barbados

WEDNESDAY WOMAN: She’s Bajan Forever, even in Miami

Bajans swarm Miami carnival

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
sandra: The hepatitis B virus (HBV) infects liver cells.i tried medicals drugs several times but to no avail,rarely effective on the infection, and so the virus typically returns after the treatment ends....

Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...