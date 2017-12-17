Holder out of second Test due to suspension 

Nation News - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

HAMILTON, New Zealand Â â Still reeling from their heavy innings defeat to the Black Caps in the opening Test, West Indies were dealt another blow on Tuesday when captain Jason Holder was ruled out of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Windies skipper Jason Holder out of second Test

Defeat no reason for panic, cautions Holder

Old habits return as Windies struggle in Wellington

Holder, Roach upbeat

West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Hobart Test

CRICKET: West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Colombo

Samuels to captain Windies in second ODI



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Film body calls for Bermuda shorts

Photos: Local Performers At Carifesta Showcase

‘Prerogative Of Mercy’ Screenplay Completed

Fun times at Traila Load Wednesdays

DJ Kurt Riley's carnival costume to hit the streets

Morgan Heritage to launch new business venture - Set to perform at the ICBC in Kauai, Hawaii

Grange pledges support to Jamaica Federation of Musicians & Affiliates Union

SPORTS more
Jamaica to host FIFA Executive Summit

Windies skipper Jason Holder out of second Test

Other November assizes hearings this week

24 Games In BSSF Football Championships

24 Games In BSSF Football Championships

Un enfurecido miércoles por la tarde

Qatar donates to Dominica’s hurricane rebuilding efforts

POLITICS more
Jamaica-born jurist resigns as Court of Appeal judge in Belize

PNP says Holness threatening free speech

St Lucia PM announces plans for sex offender registry

CARICOM lauds Barbados’ role on global stage

Caribbean Prime Ministers Discuss the Recent Citizenship by Investment Prices After the Atlantic Hurricanes Earlier This Year

Qatar donates US$300, 000 towards Dominica’s rebuilding efforts

Funds being raised for ill Sally Porteous

BUSINESS more
BF&M Reports Nine Month Earnings Of $5.2M

BTA: $838,000 Investment Funding For 2018

BF&M Reports Nine Month Earnings Of $5.2M

Bermuda Press shares down 1.5

BFMs profits drop after hurricanes

Stephen Jones Appointed President Of BFIS

Welders Demonstrate Proficiency During Testing

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Police: People caught blocking roads will be prosecuted

Portmore man found with almost $100m worth of cocaine at home pleads guilty

Doctor guilty on indecent assault charge

Other November assizes hearings this week

South Korea, U.S. kick off large-scale air exercise amid North Korean warnings

Man jailed for 10 years for possessing loaded gun

US border arrests plummet to lowest level since 1971 amid Donald Trump's hardline immigration stance

RELATED STORIES
Windies skipper Jason Holder out of second Test

Defeat no reason for panic, cautions Holder

Old habits return as Windies struggle in Wellington

Holder, Roach upbeat

West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Hobart Test

CRICKET: West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Colombo

Samuels to captain Windies in second ODI

RECENT COMMENTS
Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

RECENT COMMENTS
Switzerland to return US$320m stolen by Nigerian dictator
ANSLEY: MY NAME IS ANSLEY KATE: FROM THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA,AM USING THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I...

Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden