US Supreme Court hears 'gay wedding cake' case

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, December 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Can a baker refuse to make a wedding cake for two men for religious reasons? The US Supreme Court hears arguments in the most significant case for gay rights since it approved same-sex marriage two years ago.Protesters on both sides gathered outside the...read more

