RUBiS Offer 20% Savings For St George Skates

Bernews - Monday, December 17, 2017

RUBiS Energy Bermuda announce the launch of the second annual St. George Skates Promotion, withÂ Rewards Members able to save 20 percent per St....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: East End Events Series Holiday Edition

St. George’s Cricket Club Celebrates 125 Years

RUBiS Energy Launches “Fuelling 4 A Cause”

Fairmont Southampton Launches ‘Boundary’

First Cryptocurrency Launch In Bermuda

‘Ice Skating’ Rink To Return To St. George’s

Photos & Video: Karting Club Season Continues



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hamilton Princess To Host Annual Snowball Party

Kelly Hunt’s ‘Art Of The Gombey’ On Display

Growing up under apartheid shaped my music

Festival Song contest gets big boost

NEWSMAKER - Lorna Goodison

Rihanna gets street

G-Loc eyes stardom

SPORTS more
Boxing Facility To Be Named After Clarence Hill

Boxing Facility To Be Named After Clarence Hill

Windies to face Sri Lanka in three tests next June

COMMENTARY: Caribbean Airlift Council

Football: Friendship, Shield Preliminaries Results

Football: Friendship, Shield Preliminaries Results

Trott On The Bench For Premier League Match

POLITICS more
PNP wants gov't to come clean on contract for police cars

Election candidate promises to sue her opponent for defamation

Opposition campaigner David Ndii arrested in Kenya as political crises deepens

Police praedial larceny unit reports 14 per cent reduction; increased vigilance

7 Gram Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill Tabled

7 Gram Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill Tabled

Spain refuses bail for top Catalan politicians, as decision on Carles Puigdemont extradition delayed

BUSINESS more
Report gives insight into Bermudas captives

BMA Release Captive Insurance & SPI Report

Two airport project contracts awarded

Most vulnerable affected by Maria to receive emergency cash

Electrical & Baggage System Contracts Awarded

Health Council List ‘Non-Complaint Employers’

Maiden-backed drone firm upgrades services

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
5 arrested in St James gun, ammo find

Two killed, two others injured in St James

Donald Trump gives biggest endorsement yet to Roy Moore despite sexual assault claims

PNP wants gov't to come clean on contract for police cars

21-Year-Old Treated & Discharged After Collision

Yemen’s ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides in civil war

Several murders rock Trinidad and Tobago

RELATED STORIES
Video: East End Events Series Holiday Edition

St. George’s Cricket Club Celebrates 125 Years

RUBiS Energy Launches “Fuelling 4 A Cause”

Fairmont Southampton Launches ‘Boundary’

First Cryptocurrency Launch In Bermuda

‘Ice Skating’ Rink To Return To St. George’s

Photos & Video: Karting Club Season Continues

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...