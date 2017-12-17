JDF's relief team to Dominica returns today

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, December 17, 2017

The Jamaica Defence Forceâs (JDF) Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) that was deployed to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, returns to the island today.read more

