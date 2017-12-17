Raleigh Bermuda To Hold Information Session

Bernews - Monday, December 17, 2017

Raleigh BermudaÂ is recruiting for their 2018 programme, and will be holding an Information Session on Monday, December 11th from 6pm to 7pm at their...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Raleigh Bermuda Release Free 2017 Calendar

Cash Back Programme: Raleigh Receive $15K

Photos: Raleigh Graduation & Launch Ceremony

Raleigh Bermuda To Host Information Session

Raleigh Bermuda To Host Information Session

Upcoming: Raleigh Tag/Tattoo Day Fundraiser

Learn all about Raleigh tonight



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Growing up under apartheid shaped my music

Festival Song contest gets big boost

NEWSMAKER - Lorna Goodison

Rihanna gets street

G-Loc eyes stardom

San Juan North eyes National Intercol repeat

Movado’s magic

SPORTS more
Basketball Elite League: Falcons & Hornets Win

Basketball Elite League: Falcons & Hornets Win

Northshore Medical Centre Turkey Trot Results

Swim Championships, Another Record Broken

NAAB Outdoor Archery League Week #9 Results

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Tourney…Ten matches lights up Mackenzie Sports Club last weekend

Windies staying focussed on rescue mission: Hetmyer

POLITICS more
Spain refuses bail for top Catalan politicians, as decision on Carles Puigdemont extradition delayed

Cannabis set to be decriminalised

MacLean still fighting waterfront deal

Jamaica condemns slave trading in Libya

Petition To ‘Save Marriage Equality In Bermuda’

Egypt presidential hopeful returns home, whereabouts unclear

Police report increased praedial larceny arrests

BUSINESS more
Maiden-backed drone firm upgrades services

Bermudas debt grows, but budget gap narrows

Regiment Opens Pop-up Store In Hamilton

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/ships …Tagenarine & Johnson fifties lead Jaguars to 8-wkt win over Pride

Golden Krust: Feeding Jamaicans in the USA

Henzell takes over Lovers' Leap

Jamaica, South Africa partner to 'take bush medicine into modern economy'

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Cannabis set to be decriminalised

Philippine president vows to get to the bottom of dengue vaccine ‘health scam’

Eight arrested in Malta over murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 

Editorial: A little restraint

Attorney explains why a murder accused escaped from the police

Man shot dead in Pigotts

Armed men rob Dings Supermarket

RELATED STORIES
Raleigh Bermuda Release Free 2017 Calendar

Cash Back Programme: Raleigh Receive $15K

Photos: Raleigh Graduation & Launch Ceremony

Raleigh Bermuda To Host Information Session

Raleigh Bermuda To Host Information Session

Upcoming: Raleigh Tag/Tattoo Day Fundraiser

Learn all about Raleigh tonight

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...