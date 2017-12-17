Scorpions beat Volcanoes by 10 wickets –5th round

Antigua Observer - Monday, December 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) â Jamaica Scorpions beat Windward Islands Volcanoes by 10 wickets on the final day of their fifth-round match in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Sunday at Sabina Park. Scores: WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 200Â (Devon Smith 116 not out, Taryck Gabriel 23; Nikita...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Miller, Allen too strong for Volcanoes

Volcanoes 13-0 in 2nd innings; trail Scorpions by 139 runs

UPDATE: Smith's 84 not out hauls Volcanoes to 161-8 at tea

UPDATE: Volcanoes 84-2 vs Scorpions at lunch

Miller brilliant as Scorpions beat Hurricanes

Smith hits hundred, but Red Force wins – 3rd day, 3rd round

Miller describes match winning bowling effort as ‘decent’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Festival Song contest gets big boost

NEWSMAKER - Lorna Goodison

Rihanna gets street

G-Loc eyes stardom

San Juan North eyes National Intercol repeat

Movado’s magic

Entertainment on the wire

SPORTS more
Windies staying focussed on rescue mission: Hetmyer

Cricketers vomiting after fielding in smoggy Delhi: Sri Lanka coach

Region 1 Steering Committee installed

PHOTO: To the world!

Claims BTL dividends “cut by over 60%”

United States-based gymnast aims at Pan Am Games

Fabian Allen delighted by back-to-back unbeaten centuries

POLITICS more
Egypt presidential hopeful returns home, whereabouts unclear

Police report increased praedial larceny arrests

PHOTO: To the world!

Partisan politics must not be countenanced

Altering National Monuments without the approval of the National Trust is Unlawful

A comment that promotes racism

Immortal Bolt - Sprint icon's statue finally unveiled

BUSINESS more
Golden Krust: Feeding Jamaicans in the USA

Henzell takes over Lovers' Leap

Jamaica, South Africa partner to 'take bush medicine into modern economy'

Fabian Allen delighted by back-to-back unbeaten centuries

Fabian Allen delighted by - back-to-back unbeaten centuries

Ministry releases ebooks for early childhood learning

Local Bath & Body company cops top prize in LINK-Caribbean competition

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Editorial: A little restraint

Attorney explains why a murder accused escaped from the police

Man shot dead in Pigotts

Armed men rob Dings Supermarket

Defendant in Bouterse murder trial dies in apparent suicide

Illegal gaming crackdown sprouting success — BGLC

Road deaths represent lost economic potential, says GG

RELATED STORIES
Miller, Allen too strong for Volcanoes

Volcanoes 13-0 in 2nd innings; trail Scorpions by 139 runs

UPDATE: Smith's 84 not out hauls Volcanoes to 161-8 at tea

UPDATE: Volcanoes 84-2 vs Scorpions at lunch

Miller brilliant as Scorpions beat Hurricanes

Smith hits hundred, but Red Force wins – 3rd day, 3rd round

Miller describes match winning bowling effort as ‘decent’

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...