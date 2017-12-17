Barack Obama: We need to elect more women because 'men are having problems'

Telegraph UK - Monday, December 17, 2017

Reported that the former President made these remarks while talking to a private event in Paris on Saturday, and was referring to the sexual misconduct allegations made against many high-profile men. He said: "Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because...read more

User:

User:

