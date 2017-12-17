Guyanese man dies after driver rams into crowd on New York sidewalk

Kaieteur News - Monday, December 17, 2017

Â  A Guyanese man died yesterday when an irate driver slashed two men and then plowed into a half-dozen people on a sidewalk during an early-morning parking dispute in Queens, New York, United States. Dead is Ricardo Chatergoon, 22, who moved to the United States from Guyana about 18 months...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt. allowing constitutional violations in rush for oil

Guyana gets zero Corporation tax from oil operators

Guyana gets zero Corporation tax from oil operators

‘APNU+AFC is the most expensive Govt. of our time’ – Chris Ram

Remembering The Cubana Air Disaster

Ministry of the Presidency reacts to Christopher Ram

Non-disclosure clause was never inserted into law by PPP- Ram



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
San Juan North eyes National Intercol repeat

Movado’s magic

Entertainment on the wire

'Coco' embraces family, tradition

Epic showing from Chronixx - As Caribbean leg of 'Chronology' album tour makes Kingston stop

Ganja festival to educate, entertain - As RootzFest joins, 'exempt events' permit granted to display, employ herb - Advocate...

Live Video: Carifesta Showcase Performance

SPORTS more
Hetmeyer: Brathwaite is key to rescue mission

San Juan North eyes National Intercol repeat

WI mount fightback in second Test

Santa Rosa sneaks into TTSL lead

Carter helps USC to freestyle relay silver

Rangpur, Khulna into BPL play-offs

Host team Harvards lifts Rugby 7s title

POLITICS more
The future of the AFC lies in the coffin of reality

Govt. explores framework for transfer of skills in oil sector

Immortal Bolt - Sprint icon's statue finally unveiled

Amend Access to Information Act - PAJ

PNP: Montague must go!

Golding shuts down Warmington at PAC

Venezuela arrests cousin of ex-oil czar in corruption probe

BUSINESS more
Fabian Allen delighted by - back-to-back unbeaten centuries

Ministry releases ebooks for early childhood learning

Local Bath & Body company cops top prize in LINK-Caribbean competition

T&T Chamber to meet with Govt to discuss VAT refunds

Venezuela arrests cousin of ex-oil czar in corruption probe

Jamaican billionaire set to take majority stake in Bermuda bank

Hotel launches its own beer

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
San Juan North eyes National Intercol repeat

Santa Rosa sneaks into TTSL lead

Host team Harvards lifts Rugby 7s title

Issue more than skin-deep

Caught selling without a permit

Fewer domestic violence calls

Teacher accused of sexual misconduct arrested

RELATED STORIES
Govt. allowing constitutional violations in rush for oil

Guyana gets zero Corporation tax from oil operators

Guyana gets zero Corporation tax from oil operators

‘APNU+AFC is the most expensive Govt. of our time’ – Chris Ram

Remembering The Cubana Air Disaster

Ministry of the Presidency reacts to Christopher Ram

Non-disclosure clause was never inserted into law by PPP- Ram

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

RECENT COMMENTS
Elias: Details of TSTTs Massy deal confidential
Hack Ethics: Hack Ethics is an experienced online Private Investigator/Ethical Hacker providing investigative solutions and related services to individuals. You may find my services of use, my areas of...

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...