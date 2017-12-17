BVA beach Volleyball competition and trip to Demerara rescheduled

Kaieteur News - Sunday, December 17, 2017

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) has been forced to push back two of their remaining activities to later this month. The activities are a beach volleyball competition and a trip to Demerara. The activities were slated for this weekend. This is according to President Levi Nedd. Nedd a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PMTC 1 and Port Mourant Females win Berbice Volleyball Association competitions

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Berbice Volleyball Association releases activities for the rest of the year

BVA Inter Secondary Schools Competition… Tagore Memorial and Skeldon Line Path lift male and female titles

BVA Inter school volleyball competition…Berbice High School, New Amsterdam Multilateral are NA/Canje champions

Beach Volleyballers to represent Guyana at Inter Guianas’ competition in Suriname

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Music Diaries | Few similarities between dancehall, past and present - Music miles apart in content, style, beat and message

Kingston Music Week focuses on live music, uncovering talent - Shereita Grizzle

Comedy is for stage shows, not the dancehall - Prof Nuts

Ratings required to guide sponsorship

Crescendo in teaching: French singer uses music to teach concepts

Miss Ja Festival Queen 2017 donates sectional prize money to her alma mater

Video: Tree Lighting At Fairmont Southampton

SPORTS more
Young Bajans dominate Fun Run

Three in with a shout

Habarurema holds off Bajans again

GOA Anti-Doping talks to continue this week at headquarters

Powerlifting Federation host Referees Seminar ahead of today’s Senior Nationals

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket…Windsor Forest Primary, Hague Primary, MMZ Primary among victors

Turbo Knockout football tournament…“Camptown coming for Police” in tonight’s final

POLITICS more
EBC ready for election

Crescendo in teaching: French singer uses music to teach concepts

All set for unveiling of Bolt statue

Coley hails special Manning Cup title

Jamaica in danger of losing gains

PM says no to corporal punishment

Lack of political will delay implementation of electronic voting – Alexander

BUSINESS more
CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships …Motie, Paul, Rutherford put Jaguars in ascendency

- Top Republican claims enough votes for Senate OK of tax bill

US stocks sink after ex-Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty

'Embarrassed' Geraldo Rivera apologises - for 'tawdry' memoir

China criticises US opposition to WTO market economy status

UNWTO seeks to broaden tourism's developmental role

Half Moon chops 40 from staff but says new hires will begin in 2018

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
In the loving arms of the law

GOA Anti-Doping talks to continue this week at headquarters

Turbo Knockout football tournament…“Camptown coming for Police” in tonight’s final

Revisiting history's greatest crime

Myth about mental illness accounts for many atrocious acts of violence

Pope Francis says mere possession of nuclear weapons is now 'irrational'

PNP Patriots again call for Montague's dismissal amid police vehicle scandal

RELATED STORIES
PMTC 1 and Port Mourant Females win Berbice Volleyball Association competitions

Guyana outstanding at Inter-Guiana U20 Volleyball Tournament

Berbice Volleyball Association releases activities for the rest of the year

BVA Inter Secondary Schools Competition… Tagore Memorial and Skeldon Line Path lift male and female titles

BVA Inter school volleyball competition…Berbice High School, New Amsterdam Multilateral are NA/Canje champions

Beach Volleyballers to represent Guyana at Inter Guianas’ competition in Suriname

Berbice Volleyball Association Inter School Competition…Corentyne Comprehensive are Lower Corentyne Champions

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...