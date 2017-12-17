Jamaica condemns slave trading in Libya

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, December 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â The Government has condemned the acts of slave trading which has been reported in Libya. âThis human indignity is unreservedly and entirely condemned by the Government and we commit to working with the international community to curtail this despicable trade...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jamaica condemns slave trading in Libya

UN says history of slave trade can help combat social injustice

UN says history of slave trade can help combat social injustice

US urges Maroons to help combat modern-day slavery

The scourge of human trafficking

PM calls for united effort to fight human trafficking

'Let's remember the victims' - Foreign affairs minister wants permanent slave-trade memorial at UN headquarters



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Major changes planned for Festival Song competition return

Kingston Tech marches for AIDS awareness

Dovey Magnum's 'Bawl Out' charts on iTunes

Top gospel acts for 'The Experience'

J Capri Foundation official launch moved to January

Gina Spence Productions Holding Festival Today

Candace Furbert Lands Part In Turner Musical

SPORTS more
Garry Kasparov: I was wrong about women playing chess

Winter Age Group Championships Kicks Off

Volcanoes 13-0 in 2nd innings; trail Scorpions by 139 runs

Top gospel acts for 'The Experience'

Family of talented footballer, 14, found dead on M67 motorway say they are "heartbroken"

Football: Flanagan’s Onions & West End Win

Football: Flanagan’s Onions & West End Win

POLITICS more
Landmark shift in Yemen crisis as former president reaches out to Saudi adversaries

Golding backs NIDS

Phillips welcomes Fortress Energy project

JAMAICA-ENERGY-Jamaica welcomes multi-million n dollar energy project

Haiti to assume chairmanship of CARICOM early next year

Seven Access to Information Youth Ambassadors appointed

Radiant

BUSINESS more
Photos & Video: Opening Of Farmers Market

T&T government and private sector at odds over VAT refunds

Phillips welcomes Fortress Energy project

Football: Flanagan’s Onions & West End Win

Football: Flanagan’s Onions & West End Win

Gibbons says AC35 saved the economy

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 2

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Five arrested as police find four guns, 200 bullets in St James

British terror attack victims to receive lifelong compensation under new rules

Flynn's actions during the transition 'were lawful', says Trump

Seven sentenced for lotto scamming activities in Hanover in past week

BERMUDA-COURT-Canadian jailed for importing cocaine

Seven Hanover scammers sentenced in a week

Jail people who attack police dogs for up to five years, MPs say

RELATED STORIES
Jamaica condemns slave trading in Libya

UN says history of slave trade can help combat social injustice

UN says history of slave trade can help combat social injustice

US urges Maroons to help combat modern-day slavery

The scourge of human trafficking

PM calls for united effort to fight human trafficking

'Let's remember the victims' - Foreign affairs minister wants permanent slave-trade memorial at UN headquarters

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

RECENT COMMENTS
ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Nothing misleading in that video, PM
gilberto melo: I was diagnosed of herpes in 2015 and I tried all possible means to get cure but all to no avail until i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal doctor from Africa who prepare herbal medicine...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...