J'cans warned against using e-cigarettes

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, December 17, 2017

The Senior medical officer (SMO) of the National Chest Hospital, Dr Terry Baker, is urging Jamaicans to stay away from using electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), warning that they are dangerous and should not be viewed as a viable option to regular...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jamaicans warned against using e-cigarettes

House panel seeks to block FDA 'vaping' rules

Britain's e-cigarette boom is over, data suggests 

Huff, puff and explode: E-cigarette fires, injuries on rise

E-cigarettes a ‘major public health concern’ — US surgeon general

More news in brief

Jamaicans warned about third-hand smoke



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Yello' treasure hunt ends with grand prize draw

Out of Many, One Language

Students deliver 'Christmas in Spanish'

Relax with weekend yoga festival

Weekly Round-up: Pre-owned police car saga… US woman murdered in St James… 3 J'cans for reggae Grammy

Jamaica Festival Song returns 2018 with $10m in prizes

Live Video: National Trust’s Christmas Walkabout

SPORTS more
Bid to end 10K drought

Harlington still rule

Wagner wrecks Windies

Heywood discharged, to arrive home today

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Hemraj (79), Tagenarine (52) give Jaguars solid foundation after Paul takes 5-59

GBA’s Terrence Ali Nat Open Boxing C/Ships …GDF retains title as Allicock adjudged Best Boxer

Rutherford retained as GCUSA President

POLITICS more
Rutherford retained as GCUSA President

Five-star generals! - JC outlast STATHS to win historic Manning Cup title

3 players on Pan Am hockey Elite squad

Chamber of Commerce says debt must be paid, come what may

Red Force piles on 360

Weekly Round-up: Pre-owned police car saga… US woman murdered in St James… 3 J'cans for reggae Grammy

MPs Approve Committee To Review Dec 2 Events

BUSINESS more
Cudjoe: Tourism will drive future economic activity

TSTT rebrands Massy Communications

Agostini’s year-end profits up 29 per cent

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Hemraj (79), Tagenarine (52) give Jaguars solid foundation after Paul takes 5-59

Allen hoping to push Scorpions advantage

Don’t shoot the messenger!

Massy moves $0.63 higher

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Double trouble for ham thief

‘G’ Divison records increase in serious road accidents for 2017

Berbice businesses donate 10 police booths for New Amsterdam

Guyana/Venezuela boundary marker located by Joint Patrol in Region One

Five-star generals! - JC outlast STATHS to win historic Manning Cup title

Ambris ‘freak dismissal’

Wallace, Greene power UTT over UWI

RELATED STORIES
Jamaicans warned against using e-cigarettes

House panel seeks to block FDA 'vaping' rules

Britain's e-cigarette boom is over, data suggests 

Huff, puff and explode: E-cigarette fires, injuries on rise

E-cigarettes a ‘major public health concern’ — US surgeon general

More news in brief

Jamaicans warned about third-hand smoke

RECENT COMMENTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

RECENT COMMENTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...