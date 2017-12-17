Who’s the Best Warrior of them all?

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, December 17, 2017

A week of grueling activities undertaken by law enforcement officers concluded today with the most demanding challenge that tested the wherewithal of the participants. Both the Coastguard and the B.D.F. [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
B.D.F. Take Break for Christmas Party

B.D.F. Commander Jones Was Not Home at Time of Burglary

Coast Guard continues search for best warrior

Strategic Review of B.D.F. Recruitment Underway

Coastguard Graduates 45 New Recruits

Coastguard’s Best Warrior 2015 is Chosen

F.O.B. Will be Built to Fight Drug Activity in Sarstoon



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Relax with weekend yoga festival

Weekly Round-up: Pre-owned police car saga… US woman murdered in St James… 3 J'cans for reggae Grammy

Jamaica Festival Song returns 2018 with $10m in prizes

Live Video: National Trust’s Christmas Walkabout

Christmas Window Contest Voting Underway

Keri Hilson To Perform On New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Grand Bay accident

SPORTS more
Ambris ‘freak dismissal’

Control Unit seeks historic run

Wallace, Greene power UTT over UWI

3 players on Pan Am hockey Elite squad

Security forces headed to border

Red Force piles on 360

Law: Our collapse ‘just one of those things’

POLITICS more
3 players on Pan Am hockey Elite squad

Chamber of Commerce says debt must be paid, come what may

Red Force piles on 360

Weekly Round-up: Pre-owned police car saga… US woman murdered in St James… 3 J'cans for reggae Grammy

MPs Approve Committee To Review Dec 2 Events

OPM hits out at spliced Holness video

One dead, scores hurt in protests over delayed Honduran vote count

BUSINESS more
Don’t shoot the messenger!

Massy moves $0.63 higher

Tourism will drive future economic activity Cudjoe says

Massy Communications rebranded AMPLIA

Butterfield Bank shares up 50 cents

NCB To Become Majority Shareholder Of Clarien

NCB set to take majority stake in Clarien

TECH more
OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

CRIME more
Ambris ‘freak dismissal’

Wallace, Greene power UTT over UWI

Don’t shoot the messenger!

Taximan convicted of molesting minor in vehicle

Two charged in beheading murder of Hilton Wade

Trump steps up calls for wall after Mexican's murder acquittal

Woman serious after bike smash

RELATED STORIES
B.D.F. Take Break for Christmas Party

B.D.F. Commander Jones Was Not Home at Time of Burglary

Coast Guard continues search for best warrior

Strategic Review of B.D.F. Recruitment Underway

Coastguard Graduates 45 New Recruits

Coastguard’s Best Warrior 2015 is Chosen

F.O.B. Will be Built to Fight Drug Activity in Sarstoon

RECENT COMMENTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

RECENT COMMENTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official visit in Nottingham
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Niko Chromatic to do surgery by month end
David Authur: My cheating ex-wife was very secretive and most women who do cheat usually do so in a well planned and discrete fashion. Making it exceedingly difficult for me to know she’s being cuckolded. I...

Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...