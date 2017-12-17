LiLAC takes over Columbus/CWC communications this month

Jamaica Observer - Friday, December 17, 2017

By early next year, Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications â Liberty Global's telecommunications entities in Latin America and the Caribbean â are expected to operate solely under the umbrella Liberty LatAm and Caribbean (LiLAC).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Flow parent Liberty sets cash flow target for regional businesses

Jamaica seeks to protect fibre access with Liberty Global’s takeover

No regulatory approval yet for Liberty Global’s aquisition of CWC — Wheatley

Liberty completes acquisition of Cable & Wireless

Liberty acquisition of CWC to close soon

Columbus co-founders take discount on CWC shares in Liberty buyout

Flow In Buy-Out Talks



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
MOBO win, Grammy nomination for Jr Gong

Chronic Law takes aims to be Stress Free

PASSAGE Frankie Paul

Kary Diamond ready to inspire

Chronixx sold out in Kingston

'Salome' encores at Palace Cineplex this Sunday

Best Bets

SPORTS more
GABF/Coca-Cola Road to Mecca B’ball C/ship bounces off tonight

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …Dazzel ton hands MMZ Primary 113-run win

MYO/Baksh Inter-Jamaat Memorial 10/10 tourney concludes on Sunday

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal…Bakewell joins list of sponsors, TV and Fridge to be won by fans

Hicks and Basdeo impress as Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics U12 trials

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to sports

GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s Grove, Western Tigers, Milerock compete at MSC from 18:00hrs tonight

POLITICS more
Toxic men, abused women, and trial by media

ZOSOs will remain until normality is restored, says PM

Celebrating excellence

National Day of Fasting, Prayer and Repentance this weekend

PNP, PSOJ urge PM's intervention in Montague's used car initiative

Hicks and Basdeo impress as Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics U12 trials

5 Things To Do This Weekend

BUSINESS more
Cmu Launches Into 3d Printing

Tech Beach kicks off

Using your mortgage to build wealth

Wisynco IPO opens Wednesday

Schools being retrofitted to improve disabled access

Republic gains $0.98

exporTT rebrands

TECH more
WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

CRIME more
ZOSOs will remain until normality is restored, says PM

PNP, PSOJ urge PM's intervention in Montague's used car initiative

Kim Jong-nam was carrying VX nerve agent antidote at time of Malaysia murder - so why didn't he use it?

AMCHAM speaks out in support of worker protection

Belizean in Florida Obtains Mistrial in Triple Murder Case

Questions in Beheading of Cotton Tree Man

Beechwood Ave pump attendant foils robbery attempt

RELATED STORIES
Flow parent Liberty sets cash flow target for regional businesses

Jamaica seeks to protect fibre access with Liberty Global’s takeover

No regulatory approval yet for Liberty Global’s aquisition of CWC — Wheatley

Liberty completes acquisition of Cable & Wireless

Liberty acquisition of CWC to close soon

Columbus co-founders take discount on CWC shares in Liberty buyout

Flow In Buy-Out Talks

RECENT COMMENTS
Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

RECENT COMMENTS
Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux