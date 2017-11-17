Benefit fraud up £200m in a year

Telegraph UK - Thursday, November 17, 2017

Benefit fraud up 200m in a year Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Benefit fraud up 200m in a year Minister David Gauke 'has some questions to answer', according to Frank Field, the Labour MP and chairman of the work and pensions select committee Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images 1...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Philip Hammond’s housebuilding company has sat on undeveloped housing plot for 7 years

Philip Hammond offers discounted rail travel to the under-30s in a bid to win back young voters  

Philip Hammond 'to extend 16-25 railcard to age 30 in Budget bid to win over young voters'

'Photo of the year': Prince William's photo with Kurtley Beale in budgie smugglers lights up social media

Universal Credit helpline charges will be scrapped, David Gauke announces 

Theresa May signals Universal Credit roll-out will go ahead despite Tory rebellion

Judge attacks Department for Work and Pensions for failing to tackle benefits cheats



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Students get to ask the questions during Gazette visit

The start of an exciting new chapter

Miss Dominica Pageant off the books for Carnival 2018

Dec 2: Menuhin Foundation Christmas Concert

Hamilton Princess To Host Teddy Bear Tea

PM Skerrit announces scholarship in honor of Kurt Matthew

Big Steppa shares 'Life Lesson'

SPORTS more
O-Wrap: Phillips calls for Montague's dismissal … Fire at Geddes… Bolt statue unveiling Sunday

Photos/Results: CEA & BEF Equestrian Shows

Photos/Results: CEA & BEF Equestrian Shows

Coaches Association Holds General Meeting

Coaches Association Holds General Meeting

UPDATE: Smith's 84 not out hauls Volcanoes to 161-8 at tea

UPDATE: Volcanoes 84-2 vs Scorpions at lunch

POLITICS more
PNP questions success of UNWTO MoBay conference

Dismiss Montague, rescind contract and find another car supplier, Phillips demands

Phillips calls for immediate termination of used car contract

PM endorses National Day of Fasting, Prayer and Repentance

Honduran protesters barricade streets in escalating election crisis

DFP writes open letter to PM Skerrit on national forum after Maria

Trump angers UK with truculent tweet to May after sharing far-right videos

BUSINESS more
JMA calls for overhaul of gov't procurement guidelines

Butterfield Bank shares jump 4

BMA: Foreign Portfolio Holdings Increase In Value

Foreign investment assets rise to 546.2bn

Tributes Paid To Colonial CEO Alan Peacock

BELCO Adopting Incident Command System

PSOJ concerned about contract for delivery of police vehicles

TECH more
WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

CRIME more
Two dead after bereaved father sets off grenades at murder trial in Ukraine

Gov't moving to acquire 100 police vehicles amid controversy over dealer

Group will support fathers

Witness Appeal: Murder Of Jahkoby Smith

Police hunt rush-hour sex attacker who targeted girls as young as eight walking home from school

Police renew murder appeal

Honduran protesters barricade streets in escalating election crisis

RELATED STORIES
Philip Hammond’s housebuilding company has sat on undeveloped housing plot for 7 years

Philip Hammond offers discounted rail travel to the under-30s in a bid to win back young voters  

Philip Hammond 'to extend 16-25 railcard to age 30 in Budget bid to win over young voters'

'Photo of the year': Prince William's photo with Kurtley Beale in budgie smugglers lights up social media

Universal Credit helpline charges will be scrapped, David Gauke announces 

Theresa May signals Universal Credit roll-out will go ahead despite Tory rebellion

Judge attacks Department for Work and Pensions for failing to tackle benefits cheats

RECENT COMMENTS
Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

RECENT COMMENTS
Bridge Results Aloha Bridge Club Aruba
Norman Shapiro: Hi we will be arriving in Aruba beginning of December from the UK and would love to know where we could get a game og bridge Would be grateful for your help. Thank you

Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux