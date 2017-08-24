Accelerated Agriculture Development – an ocean of possibility in Guyana

Kaieteur News - Thursday, November 17, 2017

DEAR EDITOR, Over the past few months, I have read a number of articles in the daily newspapers connected to Agriculture in Guyana. I was very impressed with that in KN of 24th August 2017 dealing with the subject of: âWhy isnât agriculture in STEMâ. The other which gained my...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
There is no need for a state media

Do as I say and not as I do

A prediction of betrayal

GECOM resumes ads placement in KN

CXC identifies seven Guyanese students for top awards – QC’s Michael Bhopaul secures four

New Devonshire Castle Youth Group on the move

The type of ministerial leadership present in Guyana



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae beat goes on in Zimbabwe

Alex comes to terms with Marley name

FoH & BELCO To Launch Festival Of Lights

Botanical Gardens to light up in December

Acts vie for spots at Bermuda Festival

Christmas Walkabout To Take Place On Friday

Farmers Market & Festival Of Lights On Dec 2

SPORTS more
U.D.P. Must ‘Fix’ the Problem

GYO grab first innings from TSC

Floodlights and Regal to clash in T20 fundraiser at DCC

Rugby Americas North Sevens Championships…GRFU boss commend male and female gladiators for performances

2017 Edition of the Mayor’s Cup…Explosive Police frontline gives them edge against Haynes Winners tonight

Berbice Cricket Board Second Division competition…Wins for Edinburg, Tucber Park, #73 Young Warriors, #77 Sports Club & #70 CC

Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in Wakenaam

POLITICS more
Ex-Immigration Director Returns; Says Bosses Failed to Fully Support Reform

U.D.P. Must ‘Fix’ the Problem

Belize Bank ‘Does Not Concur’

C.C.J. Cannot Compel Bill Authorizing Payment to Pass

Belize Bank Has 3 Weeks to Serve U.H.S. Judgment, Goes to House Next

Guyana’s problems are not monetary

Grenada disappointed with lack of progress in CLICO/BAICO issue

BUSINESS more
Modest Economic Growth in Third Quarter; Hotel Accommodations Down

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Jaguars start as favourites against Pride today at Providence

Price of bitcoin surges past US$10,000 threshold

Scorpions look to ease past lowly Volcanoes

Howard Mitchell elected 19th PSOJ president

GHL inches $0.16 higher

Trade ministry chides NFM CEO on flour prices statement

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Bosnian war criminal commits suicide in live UN court drama

Murder in Cotton Tree: Man is Beheaded

How could we rid the force of corrupt cops?

OPR completes probe of reported beating of ‘child mother’ by policewomen

File from Public Security Ministry will determine fate of calf in police compound

2017 Edition of the Mayor’s Cup…Explosive Police frontline gives them edge against Haynes Winners tonight

G/town Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…Gaza Squad defeats Sparta to leave them in danger

RELATED STORIES
There is no need for a state media

Do as I say and not as I do

A prediction of betrayal

GECOM resumes ads placement in KN

CXC identifies seven Guyanese students for top awards – QC’s Michael Bhopaul secures four

New Devonshire Castle Youth Group on the move

The type of ministerial leadership present in Guyana

RECENT COMMENTS
Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...