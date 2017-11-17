Gov’t agrees to clear 66 used vehicles for JCF use

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The government has agreed to clear 66 used vehicles from the wharves on behalf of OâBrienâs International Car Sales, despite the fact that the finance ministry originally rejected the request from the ministry of national security for a waiver to the company.read more

