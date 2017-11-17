UWItv to honour regional broadcaster Julian Rogers

Montserrat Reporter - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

Â  by STAFF WRITERÂ  BRIDGETOWN, CMC â The multimedia public information and education service of the University of the West Indies â UWItv, will honour regional broadcaster Julian RogersÂ  as it celebrates the milestone of its first anniversary this week. Julian Rogers UWItv,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UWItv to honour regional broadcaster Julian Rogers

UWItv to honour Julian Rogers

UWItv to go live on Thursday

UWI launches new multi-media service – UWItv

UWI launches new multimedia service – UWItv

Caribbean Diaspora Weekly to be Aired in 20 Caribbean Countries and Some US Cities

WazzUpp TV reaches over three million viewers on Caribvision WazzUpp TV reaches over three million viewers on Caribvision



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Farmers Market & Festival Of Lights On Dec 2

Actress Lana Young To Appear On Law & Order

Farmers Market & Festival Of Lights On Dec 2

Kyenie releases debut album

Bramma encourages youth to stay in school

Rocksteady - legends to bring Christmas cheer

Freddie McGregor puts signature on Appleton Night

SPORTS more
JFF probing FLOW Super Cup matches

Russia says athletes will not return 2014 medals

NY Red Bulls Decline Option On Zeiko Lewis

Gay fans warned not to hold hands at 2018 World Cup

Sport Scoreboard, November 29, 2017

Underdog Franklin hungry to win

Gaunt leading the way after opening round

POLITICS more
British PM meets with leaders of British Overseas Territories

Grenada disappointed with lack of progress in CLICO/BAICO issue

Bermuda Signs UK CBC Reporting Agreement

Opposition Leader to receive “Women of Distinction” Award*

Watch: Daredevil base jumpers freefall 3000m from Swiss Alps into plane 

British PM meets with leaders of British Overseas Territories

Gibbons outlines vision for presidency

BUSINESS more
Grenada disappointed with lack of progress in CLICO/BAICO issue

Private sector group calls on government to refund billions of dollars in VAT arrears

Bermuda and UK agreement on income reporting

Female entrepreneurs host market today

Urban Cottage To Expand To St. George’s

Bermuda business showcase hailed a success

Inequality solutions seen as urgent

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
UN groups want ‘specific steps’ to respond to violence against women in the Caribbean

Man In ICU After Two Motorcycle Collision

North Korea says ‘breakthrough’ puts U.S. mainland within range of nuclear weapons

Police helicopters fanned Grenfell Tower flames, relative claims as investigation launched

US tourists arrested in Thailand over nude photo at historic temple  

Counter terrorism arrests 'disrupt significant jihadist plot to attack UK'

Missing teen found

RELATED STORIES
UWItv to honour regional broadcaster Julian Rogers

UWItv to honour Julian Rogers

UWItv to go live on Thursday

UWI launches new multi-media service – UWItv

UWI launches new multimedia service – UWItv

Caribbean Diaspora Weekly to be Aired in 20 Caribbean Countries and Some US Cities

WazzUpp TV reaches over three million viewers on Caribvision WazzUpp TV reaches over three million viewers on Caribvision

RECENT COMMENTS
Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Q to release new album
ELLE: Attention Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (MARTINS PEDRO) for a blank [ATM CARD]today and be among the lucky ones who are...

Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...