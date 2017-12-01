Boetica Bridge to close for maintenance work

Tuesday, November 17, 2017

The Ministry of Public Works and Ports has announced that the Boetica Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday November 26 to December 1, 2017. This is to facilitate maintenance work on the bridge. The works will begin...read more

