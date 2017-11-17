Pope avoids using term 'Rohingya' in Burma address, as he urges respect 'for each ethnicity and its identity'

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Burma does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens nor as members of a distinct ethnic group with their own identity, and it rejects the term "Rohingya" and its use. Pope Francis did not use the word in his speech

RELATED STORIES
Pope lands in Burma ahead of meeting with general blamed for Rohingya exodus

Penny Mordaunt announces extra £12m in aid for Rohingya crisis as Pope prepares for visit 

Aung San Suu Kyi signs agreement to take Rohingya back after atrocities

Rohingya Muslims suffered under 'apartheid' regime for years before brutal crackdown, Amnesty claims

Sikh volunteers give aid to Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Burma  

Burma's Aung San Suu Kyi to skip UN debate amid condemnation over Rohingya crisis

UN human rights chief slams Burma for 'textbook ethnic cleansing', as Dalai Lama says Buddha would help Rohingya 



