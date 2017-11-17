No bias!

Nation News - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

When the countryâs new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is eventually chosen, the process will be one of the highest integrity, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite has promised. His comments came...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Shutdown under review

AG ‘on top’ of warders’ issues

AG expects senior cops’ appointments

Cops told: Don’t be scared of bigwigs

Mia: Too many innocent people being shot

No gun amnesty for Barbados

Sir Henry: Mottley can practise



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A classical Christmas gift - Youth orchestra performs at St Joseph's on Sunday

McKenzie paints poets' essence - Debut novel coincides with portrait exhibition

Home-Grown Alternatives Set For December 2

South African self-defence trainer crowned Miss Universe

Horseshoe Bay 27th In World’s 50 Best Beaches

Chef Marcus Samuelsson To Host Two Events

Leaping at the opportunity

SPORTS more
Brathwaite among runs in tame draw

Sandiford pips Mahtani for title

Bajan ballers let lead slip

Crushing win puts Foundation in semis

‘Equal chance’ for student athletes

Albert’s century hands Enterprise A huge win

ASK-Guyana host successful examination in Berbice

POLITICS more
Highlights of $267.1B budget:

Cuba's expected next president raising profile

ISSA sets disciplinary meeting with JC

Prime Minister is back; dodges media over U.H.S.

INDECOM responds to Holness' comments about Commission

Holness to lead islandwide NIDS tour

Parks legislation modernised

BUSINESS more
Highlights of $267.1B budget:

Cuba's expected next president raising profile

ECLAC makes progress on regional debt

Work-life balance critical to healthy living

Guardian Holdings advances $0.16

Check your cruises with the B.T.B.

So what will parliamentarians do?

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Depressed woman gets chance

Jones calls for crisis meeting

Mother finds son hanging in bedroom

Police and Winners Connection to clash for Hamilton Green Cup championship

Sentencing deferred for man who hammered mother to death

Teen girls kidnapped, trafficked in Berbice River

Sexual abuse allegations… Police Force preparing to take statements from witnesses

RELATED STORIES
Shutdown under review

AG ‘on top’ of warders’ issues

AG expects senior cops’ appointments

Cops told: Don’t be scared of bigwigs

Mia: Too many innocent people being shot

No gun amnesty for Barbados

Sir Henry: Mottley can practise

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...