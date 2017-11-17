Ministry: 64 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

Bernews - Monday, November 17, 2017

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 27] with sixty-four bus runs...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ministry: 61 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday

Ministry: 49 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

Ministry: 44 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

Ministry: 46 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

Ministry: 21 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Leaping at the opportunity

DJ stays close to his roots

Berkeley Institute To Present “Elf The Musical”

Six Videos: Christmas Events Over The Weekend

Dazzling Davina - Jamaican places third at Miss Universe

'90s tunes get vibes 'mello'

Jamaica’s Davina Bennett is Second Runner Up to Miss Universe 2017

SPORTS more
Bermuda miss out on sevens qualifying

Scholarships For Two Talented Young Cricketers

Scholarships For Two Talented Young Cricketers

Zebras give hope to chasing pack

Football: First & Premier Division Results

Hannover Re Walk/Run Half Marathon Held

Football: First & Premier Division Results

POLITICS more
Parks legislation modernised

Mothers on a mission of hope

PM Skerrit pledges gov’t assistance to Dominican students in diaspora

Human rights group defends INDECOM

How to build on Europes economic recovery

PM Skerrit thanks T&T for Maria assitance

Amir Khan asks if there has ever been a female Prime Minister in I'm A Celebrity appearance 

BUSINESS more
Materials Unloaded For Airport Redevelopment

Construction Begins On Airport Exterior Framing

David Davis gives 58 papers on Brexit impact on economy to MPs - and says they will not damage EU talks

Berger to lead new 1bn Bermuda reinsurer

Video: “Taking Off” Highlights Social Investment

DBF empathizes with public sector

US hurricane season damage tally hits record 202.6bn

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Grays Farm Man Charged With Arson

Accused Murderers  Remanded

Drink driver banned

Police urge public not share crime footage

Mothers on a mission of hope

Police name man who was found hanging

Cop found dead, suspected suicide

RELATED STORIES
Ministry: 61 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday

Ministry: 49 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

Ministry: 44 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

Ministry: 46 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

Ministry: 21 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

Ministry: 22 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
isabella: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out..... it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
ED\WARD SMITH: Trust Clifford hackers they are real, i got my blank card from them, after all i have been duped by fake hackers online, but i give global hackers a try they delivered my card at my doorstep i...

Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...