40 injured as Spain nightclub floor collapses

Jamaica Observer - Monday, November 17, 2017

MADRID, Spain (AFP) â Forty people were injured after part of the floor at a packed nightclub on Spain's holiday island of Tenerife collapsed yesterday, sending revellers plunging into the basement, officials said. Rescuers rushed to the Butterfly Disco Club in Adeje around 2:30 am (0230...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
British tourist among the wounded as Tenerife nightclub floor collapses, injuring 22

Float collapses at Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade, injuring at least 12 people

Death toll in Oakland warehouse fire rises to 36

230 die in Brazil nightclub fire - Deadly smoke, lone exit blocked

Chris Brown, Drake sued again over NYC club brawl

Man decapitates stranger in supermarket

Forest fires rage across Canary Islands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Davina dazzles

Who will make the Grammy cut?

Bacchanal moves launch to Saturday

Dancer Raddy Rich on bail

Lesley’s journey ends

Thor dips into wife's beauty products

Weinstein not the first or worst

SPORTS more
Bassarath calls for peace, unity

WI bowlers shine as NZ A struggle

Seam attack key to series result, says Estwick

'Raven’ to swoop and plunder

Sidey’s boost second place TFA Prem claims

The importance of family on sport participation

Cox, Shukla repeat as SHINE champs

POLITICS more
Merkel ally sees repeat coalition with SPD as 'best option'

Crowd & fowl fight

Be different when choosing next Chief Justice, Bar Assn urges

Holness knocks INDECOM, pledges legal cushion for police

Cox, Shukla repeat as SHINE champs

Demise of the AFC: Theoretical notes

AFC risks losing ‘corn and husk’ despite having power to overthrow Govt. – Dr. Hinds

BUSINESS more
Richard Byles: the savvy deal maker

Govt signals commitment to recycling

Baron Foods sets up shop in T&T

17th Rupununi Expo launched

South African energy company rethinks investments in US, Canada

#JLPConference: Young Labourites say Holness making a difference

Skeene: ‘Nothing uplifts the country like football’

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Trump supports embattled Alabama Senate candidate

Chef's murder shocks family

Police arrest 3 at massage parlour, hold murder accused

Crime rampant but Maverley Primary fights on

Holness knocks INDECOM, pledges legal cushion for police

Dancer Raddy Rich on bail

Bassarath calls for peace, unity

RELATED STORIES
British tourist among the wounded as Tenerife nightclub floor collapses, injuring 22

Float collapses at Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade, injuring at least 12 people

Death toll in Oakland warehouse fire rises to 36

230 die in Brazil nightclub fire - Deadly smoke, lone exit blocked

Chris Brown, Drake sued again over NYC club brawl

Man decapitates stranger in supermarket

Forest fires rage across Canary Islands

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...