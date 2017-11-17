GFF Elite League, Match day 2 …East Coast Boys win in Linden

Kaieteur News - Sunday, November 17, 2017

Experienced Elite League Clubs, Buxton United FC and Victoria Kings FC, dominated their first-time counterparts, Annâs Grove United FC and Milerock FC respectively, in the second round of double-header matches held last Friday at Mackenzie Sports Club Ground (MSC), Linden. Buxton United...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition…Which two teams will continue G/town vs. Linden rivalry?

GFF Elite League Season III Double Header at MSC today from 17:30hrs

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara… Buxton United maul BA Paradise, Buxton Stars shine brighter than...

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC ground in Linden

MSC/LABA Open League …Raiders, Bulls & Jets victorious; matches continue tonight

Hamilton Green Cup Football continues on Friday in Linden



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival…Queens Park Hockey Club take honours on night three

The Music Diaries | Racism allegation contradicts Presley's life

Chronixx, Fuse ODG target £500,000 for two schools

Pricey palance - Revellers shell out big bucks for Carnival

C'bean animators converge in - T&T for Animae Caribe Festival

U-20 Reggae - Girls qualify - for CONCACAF Championship

Della Reese dead

SPORTS more
St George South reach semis

Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition…Which two teams will continue G/town vs. Linden rivalry?

Need 5-wkt haul, Barnwell unbeaten half century hand Georgetown 8-wkt win

Caribbean C/Chip team to come from National Open – Ninvalle

Road to Mecca IV launched; 10 clubs will bounce for $600,000 top prize

Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival…Queens Park Hockey Club take honours on night three

U-20 Reggae - Girls qualify - for CONCACAF Championship

POLITICS more
Howard: Proposal to axe 4 500 insensitive

President agrees to review Cummingsburg Accord

Caribbean C/Chip team to come from National Open – Ninvalle

New Day assessing mining impact of Cockpit Country boundary decision

Religion & Culture | The Ten Commandments a myth?

Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton, defend Obama daughter over video

NHT engaging small contractors in delivery of housing solutions

BUSINESS more
Howard: Proposal to axe 4 500 insensitive

Clico’s loss

The youths should think ‘outside the box’

Proven Wealth exec suggests diversifying away from local stocks

Rebuilding the Caribbean will be pricey ... but some are vying to finance its recovery

More stock records as tech, energy companies rise

New Day assessing mining impact of Cockpit Country boundary decision

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Silent protest speaks volumes

Police radar on brand fraud

Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition…Which two teams will continue G/town vs. Linden rivalry?

Prison deaths COI recommends halfway houses for female inmates

E Division beefs up security for festive season

Reluctance to address institutional deficiencies leaves children at risk – Rights Activist

Group lobbies to legalize hemp

RELATED STORIES
Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition…Which two teams will continue G/town vs. Linden rivalry?

GFF Elite League Season III Double Header at MSC today from 17:30hrs

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Demerara… Buxton United maul BA Paradise, Buxton Stars shine brighter than...

Hamilton Green football resumes tonight at MSC ground in Linden

MSC/LABA Open League …Raiders, Bulls & Jets victorious; matches continue tonight

Hamilton Green Cup Football continues on Friday in Linden

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...