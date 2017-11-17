S African court doubles Pistorius sentence to more than 13 years

Jamaica Observer - Friday, November 17, 2017

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP)â A South African appeals court increased Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius' sentence for murdering his girlfriend to 13 years and five months on Friday, marking a victory for prosecutors in a case that shocked the world.The Supreme Court of Appeal in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Prosecutors battle for longer Pistorius sentence

S African prosecutors bid to extend Pistorius sentence

Pistorius walks on stumps ahead of murder sentencing

Pistorius faces return to jail after appeal bid fails

S Africa top court throws out final Pistorius appeal bid

S Africa top court throws out final Pistorius appeal bid

Pistorius lawyers battle to avoid murder charges



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Catena transformed face of Argentine wine

Danny keeping grandmothers legacy alive

Island-inspired jewellery collection

Saturday: Children’s Reading Festival To Be Held

Tree Lighting Ceremony To Be Held This Evening

Droop to open for Toots

Kalia-Shea is ready Kalia-Shea is ready

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, November 24, 2017

Race cancellation scuppers Bermudas hopes of hosting leg

Rawlins keen to learn from new coach Gillespie

Winners Edge launch new club

Cherokees Ironman and Clarke continue to dominate the field

Cumbers looking for signs of improvement

No respite for struggling Social Club

POLITICS more
Morning-After-Pill To Be Available Over Counter

House will debate parks legislation

Critics call Simmons over casino plan

It is prudent to note that no government walks on water

Danny keeping grandmothers legacy alive

EDITORIAL: Will the thief become an announced guest?

Michael Gove goes to war with fake news as he warns social media 'corrupts and distorts' politics 

BUSINESS more
US Senate tax Bill targets multinationals

Mobile make-up service proving popular

JN Bank changes leadership, looks to foreign savers for more business

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 23 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 23 2017

Charity Shops Join For Second Hand Saturday

Photos, Videos: Shoppers At Black Friday Sales

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Morning-After-Pill To Be Available Over Counter

Attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai kills at least 155 — state media

More than 100 undocumented Haitians arrested in Dominican Republic

Man arrested after 96-year-old D-Day veteran seriously injured in claw hammer attack at his home

Mark Dixie given two more life terms: Sally Anne Bowman killer sentenced for sex attacks he confessed to in custody

Egypt mosque attack: At least 200 killed as militants shoot at fleeing worshippers after detonating bomb

Business community expresses concerns over police leadership post-Maria

RELATED STORIES
Prosecutors battle for longer Pistorius sentence

S African prosecutors bid to extend Pistorius sentence

Pistorius walks on stumps ahead of murder sentencing

Pistorius faces return to jail after appeal bid fails

S Africa top court throws out final Pistorius appeal bid

S Africa top court throws out final Pistorius appeal bid

Pistorius lawyers battle to avoid murder charges

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

RECENT COMMENTS
Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest
friend: Am still in disbelief and sadden

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
isabella: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. spynetprofessionalhackers@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...