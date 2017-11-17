Gov't pledges emergency funds for flood-ravaged MoBay

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, November 17, 2017

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has announced that $20 million has so far been identified to helpÂ with clean up and recoveryÂ inÂ MontegoÂ Bay, St JamesÂ following Wednesday's flood damage to sections of the western city.read more

