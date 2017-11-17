Government Responds To UK Budget Debate

Bernews - Thursday, November 17, 2017

The Government said they note the âstatement made yesterday in the House of Commons by Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of Her Majestyâs Opposition, and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘We Will Be Aggressive In Defending Reputation’

Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

Bermuda Placed On France’s “WhiteList”

Ministry Launch Tax Information Reporting Portal

Jeremy Corbyn facing questions about his tax return amid claims he failed to declare leadership income

Corbyn: Should Consider “Direct Rule” Of BOTs



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Carifesta Showcase’ To Take Place Next Month

Adonvi has fun on new single

Applejay wants to 'Party Tonight'

Spice to headline Braeton Jamboree

Freddie McGregor to give 'signature' show tonight

'Galiday Bounce' dedicated to promoter's mom

Tosh Alexander to spread Christmas cheer with new EP

SPORTS more
Call made for inquiry into “impotency” of the police after Maria

Women’s 7’s Squad For RAN Tournament Named

Charity organisation using football to unite youth

Sport Scoreboard, November 23, 2017

Second oldest race returns on Sunday

Rawlins sharpening spin skills

Wedding is the next top priority for Duffy

POLITICS more
Population density should force a Fahy rethink

Government and Opposition to oversee ‘The Climate Resilient Execution Agency of Dominica’

Live Video Replay: Interview With Alan Dunch

Britain sends envoy to Zimbabwe ahead of inauguration

Don't throw stones, Patriots warn G2K

PM and team to tour sections of Montego Bay

New OBA senator wants to break the mould

BUSINESS more
Private Sector urged to adhere to building codes

‘Rocket Pitch’ Competition Winners Announced

‘Rocket Pitch’ Competition Winners Announced

Premier, Executives To Speak At London Forum

CCS Offer Cybersecurity Governance Consulting

Bermuda business forum in London next week

Ministry of Commerce’s doors open to small business owners

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Call made for inquiry into “impotency” of the police after Maria

Child among two killed in Trelawny shooting

Government and Opposition to oversee ‘The Climate Resilient Execution Agency of Dominica’

Child, woman shot dead in Trelawny

Sexual violence specialist brought into parliament after harassment allegations are made against MPs

Top shotta's home firebombed

Charity organisation using football to unite youth

RELATED STORIES
‘We Will Be Aggressive In Defending Reputation’

Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

Bermuda Placed On France’s “WhiteList”

Ministry Launch Tax Information Reporting Portal

Jeremy Corbyn facing questions about his tax return amid claims he failed to declare leadership income

Corbyn: Should Consider “Direct Rule” Of BOTs

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Sonya: My husband use to be a big time cheat,and i was curious of getting proofs about it for real then i saw recommendations about this hacker ( PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM ) online and never hesitated to...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley kate: My name is Chersley, from USA, I want to testify of how i got cured from Herpes By Dr Ofua Ofure, I have been living with this disease for the past 11months, i have done all i can to cure this...

Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...