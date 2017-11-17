Westmeade Willows flooded

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, November 17, 2017

THE Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) yesterday denied that it is responsible for cleaning clogged drains, which caused flooding of homes in Westmeade Willows during heavy rains early yesterday morning.Westmeade Willows, located across the road from the Garveymeade housing development, was built...read more

