Jamaican power companies raise funds for Dominica relief

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

Jamaica Energy Partners and West Kingston Power Partners have contributed JA$804,000 to the Dominica hurricane relief effort. Half of the funds was raised by staff, with the amount being matched by the companies. Speaking at the handover ceremony earlier this...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
J'can power companies raise funds for Dominica relief

Ship with relief supplies heading for Dominica

JAMPRO collects supplies for Haiti

UK company donates to Sandy relief

JPS staff donate over $1m to disaster relief

China Harbour Donates $13m to ODPEM Hurricane Relief Fund

Jamaicans rally to Haiti's cause



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lilly Pulitzer Brand Features Hamilton Princess

Sleeping Beauty gets her wake-up call

A career creating colourful gloop

Get fashionably fit? No sweat

‘Give Thanks For Life Fun Day’ On November 25

Bermuda Arts Centre’s ‘Small Works Show’

Video: ‘Coral Beats’ First Public Performance

SPORTS more
World Triathlon Series Race Course Revealed

World Triathlon Series Race Course Revealed

Flora Duffy “Touched & Humbled” By Renaming

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Flora Duffy “Touched & Humbled” By Renaming

Rugby Squad Named For RAN In Mexico City

Video: America’s Cup AC75 Concept Revealed

POLITICS more
Regional political analyst speaks on removal of Asot Michael from Antigua government

St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrating 38th anniversary of independence

PM defends decision to strip from office Investment and Tourism Minister

Mueller Raises Pressure on Trump With Papadopoulos-Russia Link

Dominica celebrates 39 years of political independence from Britain

Guyana to host CARICOM consultations on use of marijuana

UK proposal on aid for overseas territories withdrawn at DAC, but sparks debate

BUSINESS more
Is Your Business Holding A Black Friday Sale?

Clarien Launches Holiday Giveback Campaign

Private Sector to receive World Bank funding

Sompo Announce Plans For European Expansion

Health-food growth mirrors global trend

Bermuda calling video marketing ploy a big hit

Bermuda calling marketing ploy a big hit

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Jamaicans arrested for attempting to import cocaine

Grenadian national jailed on drug charges

PM Skerrit highlights transparency as Dominica recovers from Maria

Waddicors embody spirit of Christmas

Police force under review

Court: Jaquii Pearman-DeSilva Appeal Dismissed

Ratko Mladic sentenced to life in prison for Srebrenica genocide, after he is dragged from court over outburst

RELATED STORIES
J'can power companies raise funds for Dominica relief

Ship with relief supplies heading for Dominica

JAMPRO collects supplies for Haiti

UK company donates to Sandy relief

JPS staff donate over $1m to disaster relief

China Harbour Donates $13m to ODPEM Hurricane Relief Fund

Jamaicans rally to Haiti's cause

RECENT COMMENTS
Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Queen's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken of his decision to come out as gay after finding love
oliver: Do you want to get your job done urgently? Are you facing delay and unnecessary excuses and error on your job. Worry no more for the best in any hacking job. What do you want from hacking service....

Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...