What now after Robert Mugabe's resignation?

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP) â Robert Mugabe shocked Zimbabwe and the world when he resigned as president yesterday, ending his 37-year grip on power.It also plunged the nation into uncertainty, raising institutional questions over succession although the military will likely retain...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Crocodile' could replace Mugabe

A graceful coup?

He seemed invincible, but era ends

Mugabe refusing to step down — sources

Military vehicles outside Zimbabwe capital as treason claims fly

Zimbabwe: New vice-presidents sworn in

Mugabe sacks deputy over ‘plot’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: STATHS nostalgia

Fortunate Youth tops chart again

Museum marks Marley milestone

You can't blend in when you are born to stand out

The Met Opera encore: 'The Exterminating Angel'

'Chronology', 'Stony Hill' move in different directions

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it

SPORTS more
After 12: STATHS nostalgia

Sprint legend streamlining fitness for Dortmund trial

Eight teams advance to Business League Basketball Playoffs

Brathwaite into top 20 ahead of Black Caps test

‘Can’ you see the wisdom?

Lewis’ 4 puts Tranquil into North final

Deyal shows form off the field as well

POLITICS more
US regulator unveils plan to end 'net neutrality'

A Rainforest Seafoods Reunion

No Mining

PHOTO: Jamaican art

After 12: STATHS nostalgia

Museum marks Marley milestone

‘Can’ you see the wisdom?

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 21 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 21 2017

Pendulum of history swings against Mugabe

US regulator unveils plan to end 'net neutrality'

Rein in illegal gaming

Economy must meet needs

AT&T prepares to fight for Time Warner, citing 'radical' US action

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Teen suicide bomber kills 50 in Nigeria

US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese firms

Puss, hog and thief

OCG calls for criminal probe of Lisa's seat, St Ann Municipal Corporation

Eight teams advance to Business League Basketball Playoffs

Rein in illegal gaming

Father barred from schools

RELATED STORIES
'Crocodile' could replace Mugabe

A graceful coup?

He seemed invincible, but era ends

Mugabe refusing to step down — sources

Military vehicles outside Zimbabwe capital as treason claims fly

Zimbabwe: New vice-presidents sworn in

Mugabe sacks deputy over ‘plot’

RECENT COMMENTS
Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Black Shadow and Rupee collab for 'Tipsy'
Tony foreshore: I found him on the wickr me app : kalinux

VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...