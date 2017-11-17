Cautious hope for Zimbabwe's future as Mugabe quits

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

PARIS, France (AFP) â The resignation of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was greeted by hopes of better times for the nation's people, in early reactions from the international community on Tuesday.No one voiced regret at his removal. Below are some of the comments made after the...read more

