Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe finally resigns, sparking wild jubilation on the streets of Harare 

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

MPs danced and started singing Credit: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP May: 'An opportunity to forge a new path free from oppression' Prime Minister Theresa May says Zimbabwe has "an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule". She says Britain would do "all we can"...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Robert Mugabe resigns

Zimbabwe parliament starts impeachment hearing against Robert Mugabe

Crunch talks planned to negotiate Mugabe exit

Zimbabwe neighbours warned not to interfere in Mugabe turmoil

Robert Mugabe attends graduation in cap and gown, in first appearance since Zimbabwe's military coup

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and wife Grace 'insisting he finishes his term', as priest steps in to mediate

Robert Mugabe fires vice president as Zimbabwe's succession battle intensifies



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GUILTY! - Ninja Man faces life imprisonment

Clement Gordon sings about 'Problems'

DV sparks debate with new single

Sean Paul rocks Chain of Hope Gala Ball

Stars line up for Christmas Extravaganza

Popcaan willing to talk with PM ... Artiste wants to develop St Thomas

Video: “Paradise Lakes” Song Showcases Island

SPORTS more
Video: World Triathlon Event Press Conference

PM Skerrit outlines priorities for kick-starting productive sector after Maria

Marsh And Guy Carpenter Donate $5K To BRFU

Video: Pool Officially Renamed After Flora Duffy

Marsh And Guy Carpenter Donate $5K To BRFU

Video: Pool Officially Renamed After Flora Duffy

Sport Scoreboard, November 21, 2017

POLITICS more
Video: Mapp Named Casino Commission Chair

US says Mugabe departure is 'historic opportunity' for Zimbabwe

Poster boy leader of Italy's Five Star Movement bows out of next election

Into the blue Argus highlights diabetes

PM Skerrit outlines priorities for kick-starting productive sector after Maria

PM to speak on Cockpit Country borders in Parliament today

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit attending high level CARICOM- UN Donor’s Conference in New York today

BUSINESS more
Workforce Dept Apprentices Receive Certificates

$208 Billion Paid To US Customers Since 1997

Eat Jamaican campaign saved the economy over $70b — JAS president

Hamilton Re invites intern hopefuls

Into the blue Argus highlights diabetes

Christian Luthi Elected As Chairman Of Conyers

Luthi elected Conyers chairman

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Ganja worth $8m seized in St Elizabeth

The police poo drone cleaning up India's river banks

Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay fines for tourists arrested for dressing in Borat-style mankinis

Secular blogger arrested in crackdown on free expression in Egypt

Cameraman waits 40 minutes for historic demolition - only for bus to ruin his shot with impeccable timing

Paedophile convicted after 35 years when his victim recognised him in prison cell

Poland defiant despite two-week warning to stop illegal deforestation or be fined €100,000 a day

RELATED STORIES
Robert Mugabe resigns

Zimbabwe parliament starts impeachment hearing against Robert Mugabe

Crunch talks planned to negotiate Mugabe exit

Zimbabwe neighbours warned not to interfere in Mugabe turmoil

Robert Mugabe attends graduation in cap and gown, in first appearance since Zimbabwe's military coup

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and wife Grace 'insisting he finishes his term', as priest steps in to mediate

Robert Mugabe fires vice president as Zimbabwe's succession battle intensifies

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...