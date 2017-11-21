Minimum alcohol price introduced in Scotland on May 1

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Minimum alcohol price introduced in Scotland on May 1 Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Minimum alcohol price introduced in Scotland on May 1 A minimum price for alcohol is to be introduced in Scotland on May 1 Credit: PA 21 November 2017 7:12pm Scotland's minimum price for alcohol will start on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scottish 'booze cruises' to England predicted as minimum pricing introduced 

Scotland to become first country in world to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol 

Nicola Sturgeon income tax rise 'risks tipping Scotland back into recession'

Scotland's NHS planning £445 million of cuts amid spiralling waiting lists

Nicola Sturgeon considering 50p top rate of income tax for Scotland

Nearly 700 Scottish patients die while waiting for hospital release

Whisky group takes fight over minimum alcohol pricing to Supreme Court



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
GUILTY! - Ninja Man faces life imprisonment

Clement Gordon sings about 'Problems'

DV sparks debate with new single

Sean Paul rocks Chain of Hope Gala Ball

Stars line up for Christmas Extravaganza

Popcaan willing to talk with PM ... Artiste wants to develop St Thomas

Video: “Paradise Lakes” Song Showcases Island

SPORTS more
Video: World Triathlon Event Press Conference

PM Skerrit outlines priorities for kick-starting productive sector after Maria

Marsh And Guy Carpenter Donate $5K To BRFU

Video: Pool Officially Renamed After Flora Duffy

Marsh And Guy Carpenter Donate $5K To BRFU

Video: Pool Officially Renamed After Flora Duffy

Sport Scoreboard, November 21, 2017

POLITICS more
Video: Mapp Named Casino Commission Chair

US says Mugabe departure is 'historic opportunity' for Zimbabwe

Poster boy leader of Italy's Five Star Movement bows out of next election

Into the blue Argus highlights diabetes

PM Skerrit outlines priorities for kick-starting productive sector after Maria

PM to speak on Cockpit Country borders in Parliament today

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit attending high level CARICOM- UN Donor’s Conference in New York today

BUSINESS more
Workforce Dept Apprentices Receive Certificates

$208 Billion Paid To US Customers Since 1997

Eat Jamaican campaign saved the economy over $70b — JAS president

Hamilton Re invites intern hopefuls

Into the blue Argus highlights diabetes

Christian Luthi Elected As Chairman Of Conyers

Luthi elected Conyers chairman

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Ganja worth $8m seized in St Elizabeth

The police poo drone cleaning up India's river banks

Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay fines for tourists arrested for dressing in Borat-style mankinis

Secular blogger arrested in crackdown on free expression in Egypt

Cameraman waits 40 minutes for historic demolition - only for bus to ruin his shot with impeccable timing

Paedophile convicted after 35 years when his victim recognised him in prison cell

Poland defiant despite two-week warning to stop illegal deforestation or be fined €100,000 a day

RELATED STORIES
Scottish 'booze cruises' to England predicted as minimum pricing introduced 

Scotland to become first country in world to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol 

Nicola Sturgeon income tax rise 'risks tipping Scotland back into recession'

Scotland's NHS planning £445 million of cuts amid spiralling waiting lists

Nicola Sturgeon considering 50p top rate of income tax for Scotland

Nearly 700 Scottish patients die while waiting for hospital release

Whisky group takes fight over minimum alcohol pricing to Supreme Court

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...