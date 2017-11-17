Exclusive – State Dept. revolt: Tillerson accused of violating U.S. law on child soldiers

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (Reuters) â A group of about a dozen U.S. State Department officials have taken the unusual step of formally accusing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of violating a federal law designed to stop foreign militaries from enlisting child soldiers, according to internal government...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
What will happen to the case of a businessman accused of statutory rape?

U.S. targets Chinese, Russia entities for helping North Korea

Exclusive: Overruling diplomats, U.S. to drop Iraq, Myanmar from child soldiers’ list

Smoothly but warily, U.S. and China stick to script in Tillerson visit

U.S., Britain call for immediate ceasefire in Yemen

Laws to regulate drones in the making

U.S. judge to weigh halt to North Carolina transgender bathroom law



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ninja Man, co-accused found guilty of murder

Views make this jewel stand out

Buying a home a huge financial commitment

A valuable lesson in the art of asking

‘Mistletoe Market’ In Dockyard On December 3

Murder: Ninjaman guilty

Fraternity rocked by Ninjaman verdict

SPORTS more
Video: Pool Officially Renamed After Flora Duffy

Sport Scoreboard, November 21, 2017

Kiwis unveil radical foiling monohull

Divine finishes top of the class

Rawlins aims to impress new coach Gillespie

Evans picking Slingsbys brains

Lewis still aiming for fairytale of New York

POLITICS more
Film-maker puts politics, health in focus

Working for the success of Bermuda

PM and Ivena to go to trial in defamation

Not backing down, says ABLP St. John’s Rural South prospective candidate

A caring maternal nature

Browne calls for Paris Club debt relief

PM Browne appeals to international donors

BUSINESS more
Private sector need half a billion dollars to recover after Maria says Commerce Minister

Bermudas Marvell agrees 6bn takeover deal

IB plans international awareness campaign

Bermudian plans to launch audio app

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 20 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 20 2017

Police Force’s ‘C’ Division hosts Career Day Fair

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Ninja Man, co-accused found guilty of murder

TRINIDAD-LAWSUIT-Court rules against leader of Muslim group

Forensics lab test tampering probe identifies 10,000 criminal cases that might have been affected

Wage theft 'endemic' among exploited backpackers in Australia

Six Syrian men arrested across Germany on suspicion of Isil 'Christmas market' plot

National Lottery should follow Britains example

NAAB Outdoor Archery League Week #7 Results

RELATED STORIES
What will happen to the case of a businessman accused of statutory rape?

U.S. targets Chinese, Russia entities for helping North Korea

Exclusive: Overruling diplomats, U.S. to drop Iraq, Myanmar from child soldiers’ list

Smoothly but warily, U.S. and China stick to script in Tillerson visit

U.S., Britain call for immediate ceasefire in Yemen

Laws to regulate drones in the making

U.S. judge to weigh halt to North Carolina transgender bathroom law

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...