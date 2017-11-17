Vendor harassment

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Fisher wants sellers trainedCouncillor Everton Fisher, the former mayor of Black River in St Elizabeth, is making a strong appeal for an anti-harassment component to be included as part of the proposed multi million-dollar upgrading of Scott's Cove...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
St. Elizabeth Chooses Primary School as Parish Project

Big south coast plans

St. Elizabeth to Outline Celebration Details July 23

Not business as usual for street vendors

Mayor Fisher to focus on Economic Development of St. Elizabeth

New Black River mayor pledges squeaky clean council

Everton Fisher selected as new mayor of Black River



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Views make this jewel stand out

Buying a home a huge financial commitment

A valuable lesson in the art of asking

‘Mistletoe Market’ In Dockyard On December 3

Murder: Ninjaman guilty

Fraternity rocked by Ninjaman verdict

Thomas sounds his 'Prophecy'

SPORTS more
NAAB Outdoor Archery League Week #7 Results

Laurie Foster | Butler still needed

Paul Wright | Keeping our sport leaders accountable

UWI's Garrison dreams of national selection

Cagey affair expected between Dinthill and Clarendon College

Griffiths planning for cycling's grassroots

Sprint legend streamlining fitness for Dortmund trial

POLITICS more
Working for the success of Bermuda

PM and Ivena to go to trial in defamation

Not backing down, says ABLP St. John’s Rural South prospective candidate

A caring maternal nature

Browne calls for Paris Club debt relief

PM Browne appeals to international donors

GECOM Commissioner, Sandra Jones AA, passes away

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 20 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 20 2017

Police Force’s ‘C’ Division hosts Career Day Fair

Who cares?

Pride coach proud

Female entrepreneurs poised to benefit from regional women‘s innovators programme

Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
National Lottery should follow Britains example

NAAB Outdoor Archery League Week #7 Results

NAAB Outdoor Archery League Week #7 Results

Road Safety Group appeals to government

Youngsters caught on camera in latest school break-in

Gaia Pope: Trio mistakenly held in murder investigation after 'clocks going back caused CCTV mix-up'

Man acquitted in rape of underage girl

RELATED STORIES
St. Elizabeth Chooses Primary School as Parish Project

Big south coast plans

St. Elizabeth to Outline Celebration Details July 23

Not business as usual for street vendors

Mayor Fisher to focus on Economic Development of St. Elizabeth

New Black River mayor pledges squeaky clean council

Everton Fisher selected as new mayor of Black River

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...