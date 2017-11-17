Immigration Corner | Truck driver seeking work permit

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Dear Miss Powell,I am a truck driver and I have a brother in Saskatchewan who wants to help me to move there. He said brothers can't sponsor under the new rules but that with my skills, I may be able to get a work permit, and I could stay with him....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Truck driver seeking work permit

Immigration Corner | Can I find work as an educator?

Can I find work as an educator?

Immigration Corner: Ready and able to work in Canada

Ready and able to work in Canada

Money spent and still no job

Look out for immigration scammers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Murder: Ninjaman guilty

Fraternity rocked by Ninjaman verdict

Thomas sounds his 'Prophecy'

Spartan praises Queen Solange

Konshens ties knot in Florida

Creative writing workshops cover five areas - Entries open to JCDC competition

The Company Dance Theatre marks 29 years

SPORTS more
Sprint legend streamlining fitness for Dortmund trial

T&T teams sweep B’dos beach vball

Narine, Gayle hammer half-centuries in contrasting results

Last kick for Kenwyne

Caps take Central InterCol crown

W Connection trims Stars lead

Time is ‘Key’ to this player!

POLITICS more
Politicians and corporal punishment

PNP, JLP councillors differ on Westmoreland resolution

Murder: Ninjaman guilty

Time is ‘Key’ to this player!

Living up to promise

Democracy is not known in the PPP NDCs

Wilson returned as head of EBFA following AGM on Sunday last

BUSINESS more
Who cares?

Pride coach proud

Female entrepreneurs poised to benefit from regional women‘s innovators programme

Johnson credits Shiv for return to form

Alternative Keystone XL route gets approved in Nebraska

NCB gives up $0.47

T&TEC launches new mobile app

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Politicians and corporal punishment

US$10-m write-off JPS struggles with huge bad debt yearly

17-year-old girl gunned down in Cambridge

Murder: Ninjaman guilty

Fraternity rocked by Ninjaman verdict

Stilettos take Gabby Zone

‘Hard times’ man gets a break

RELATED STORIES
Truck driver seeking work permit

Immigration Corner | Can I find work as an educator?

Can I find work as an educator?

Immigration Corner: Ready and able to work in Canada

Ready and able to work in Canada

Money spent and still no job

Look out for immigration scammers

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
VMBS launches Million Dollar Winners Club promotion
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Jahdon enjoying success with 'Congo Bongo'
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...