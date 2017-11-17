Jamalco sale could be on the cards for Noble – reports

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 17, 2017

| 1:15 PM Financial news and media company, Bloomberg is reporting that the sale of Jamaican alumina plant, Jamalco, could be among plans presented by Noble Group Limited when it sits down with bondholders this week for crisis talks to restructure about $3.5 billion in debt. Noble Group...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Puerto Rico power company forced to sell bonds amid crisis

Noble lands Jamalco for US$140m

New direction at Jamalco - Jamaica shelves plan to sell CAP

Alcoa selling 55% Jamalco stake to Noble Group

Noble has option to buy

Glencore takes CAP to court

Bondholders reject GM - US$27b 'debt for equity' swap fails



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Verdict in Ninja Man case expected today

UPDATE: Jury considering verdict in Ninja Man's murder trial

Digicel targets region with Music Academy

A second city for Johnny's laughter brand

Dancehall for Niko's cause

Dancehall a recurrent element of Xodus launch

Niko's 'Cause' shut down - Police end fundraiser for ill selector

SPORTS more
“I Like Big Putts” Wins Footgolf Tournament

Kalinago community benefits from Martinique fund-raising concert

Basketball: Lions, Falcons, Storm & Warriors Win

Football: First & Premier Division Results

Basketball: Lions, Falcons, Storm & Warriors Win

Jonte Smith Scores Two Goals In Lewes Draw

Football: First & Premier Division Results

POLITICS more
Government to fund low interest loans for home repairs

Video: Premier Burt On ‘Ageing Well Committee’

HRC “Disappointed” Legislation Been Introduced

Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail

Video: Interview With Minister Jamahl Simmons

Video: Interview With Minister Jamahl Simmons

PM Skerrit to attend high-level donor conference in New York

BUSINESS more
Sompo plans European HQ in Luxembourg

Butterfield Bank shares higher in New York

Ageing committee to release seniors strategy

Video: Premier Burt On ‘Ageing Well Committee’

PartnerRe in US trade mission to China

TechAwards to recognise Bermudas innovators

TechAwards To Be Presented On November 21

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Silver Hill murder-accused remanded

Trio remanded in Bulkeley Plantation robbery

GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY .... Jury now considering Ninja Man's murder case

Ninja Man found guilty ... 'Don Gorgon' convicted of murder

Police, Child Protection Agency reps to meet with mother seen on video beating child

Verdict in Ninja Man case expected today

UPDATE: Jury considering verdict in Ninja Man's murder trial

RELATED STORIES
Puerto Rico power company forced to sell bonds amid crisis

Noble lands Jamalco for US$140m

New direction at Jamalco - Jamaica shelves plan to sell CAP

Alcoa selling 55% Jamalco stake to Noble Group

Noble has option to buy

Glencore takes CAP to court

Bondholders reject GM - US$27b 'debt for equity' swap fails

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...