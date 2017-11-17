Brown denies waterfront deal was struck

Royal Gazette - Sunday, November 17, 2017

Developer Michael MacLean abandoned court proceedings after he failed to win 156 million in compensation for the voiding of his development proposal for the Hamilton waterfront, Walton Brown, the Minister of Home Affairs said yesterday. The Bermuda Government successfully petitioned the courts...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
House waterfront dispute to end

Government satisfied with waterfront ruling

Waterfront claims partially struck out

Why was MacLean awarded contract?

Gazette wins landmark Supreme Court ruling

Hearing closes in Government legal dispute

MacLean is confident gaming will be allowed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos & Video: A.S. Cooper Fall Fashion Show

Retro music Three the Hard Way and Friends way - Popular party makes UWI debut on Friday

The Music Diaries | Rock, roll, religion - Elvis Presley's gospel side overlooked

Carnival by design, J'can music by profession - Denyque adds drawing to wearing costumes

Power of music

YVA gets make over

Steve James moves Real Rock

SPORTS more
Nusum laments five minutes of madness

Duffy Wins Island House Triathlon In Bahamas

Rickards Appointed To Northeast Futsal Board

Results: Men’s Classic Bowling League

Red Force on the ropes

Prince scores for the Princesses in 1-0 win

Shillingford grabs five to stun Pride

POLITICS more
PM Browne says BPM’s tactics hurting fellow Barbudans

‘New Start’ For Bermuda Premier Twitter Account

House Passes Bill To Move Bermuda Day Holiday

Financial Assistance: $4 Million Monthly Payout

Prince scores for the Princesses in 1-0 win

A nation ripe for change: Pick it now!

Lagarde quizzes Caribbean leaders over growth stagnation

BUSINESS more
Red Force on the ropes

Stewart pre-orders Range Rover Velars priced at $16m-$19m

David Jessop | The surprising beneficiaries of the new US Cuba regulations

Dayle Blair | Americans, Green Card holders with foreign accounts could end up in prison

Oran Hall | Financial independence for 100% commission based salesman

Half Moon to have 57 new rooms, suites next October ... US$75 million upgrade under way

Cedric Stephens | Mitigating natural disaster risks and enhancing economic resilience

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Alleged death threat victim is now accused of a crime

Gaia Pope police under fire as family who saw members arrested over girl's death vow to take legal action 

Chuck says justice system must play its part in reducing crime

Rare white moose saved from hunters in Sweden after police u-turn

Police force to stop prosecuting low level drug dealers

Diego, SJC among top hockey sch

The Black Atheist - A personal account by Karl Salmon

RELATED STORIES
House waterfront dispute to end

Government satisfied with waterfront ruling

Waterfront claims partially struck out

Why was MacLean awarded contract?

Gazette wins landmark Supreme Court ruling

Hearing closes in Government legal dispute

MacLean is confident gaming will be allowed

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...