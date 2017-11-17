Youth ambassadors invade Portland school

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, November 17, 2017

Students at the Windsor Forest Primary School in Portland are getting help to prepare for the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) from a group of youth ambassadors and volunteers attached to the international charity, Shashamane Sunrise.The team goes...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Youth ambassadors invade Portland school

Former Miss Jamaica Gina Hargitay making a mark

Mathemagic! - Calculation Time puts fun in numbers, helps boost numeracy

Beauty with a purpose

Beauty with a purpose - Fusion Consulting and Miss Jamaica World organisation partner with Shashamane Sunrise Foundation to improve...

Miss Jamaica, Dr Sanneta Myrie visits east Africa

Sanneta Myrie off to Africa



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Retro music Three the Hard Way and Friends way - Popular party makes UWI debut on Friday

The Music Diaries | Rock, roll, religion - Elvis Presley's gospel side overlooked

Carnival by design, J'can music by profession - Denyque adds drawing to wearing costumes

Power of music

YVA gets make over

Steve James moves Real Rock

JCDC gears up for milestone

SPORTS more
Tony Becca | Sammy was a lucky man

Protect our junior athletes, says Edwards - Bolt's sports therapist calls for greater support in transitioning youth stars

Are learning styles important?

Unmotivated at work

Mico Gold Medal awardee: Jeremy Palmer

Taking the right 'Rhodes'

Locksley Garland Comrie

POLITICS more
A nation ripe for change: Pick it now!

Lagarde quizzes Caribbean leaders over growth stagnation

EPOC backs likelihood of 5 in 3

Taking the right 'Rhodes'

New leader for Macron's party as honeymoon fades

Crunch time for Merkel to build coalition or face new polls

Walker slams NIDS critics

BUSINESS more
Stewart pre-orders Range Rover Velars priced at $16m-$19m

David Jessop | The surprising beneficiaries of the new US Cuba regulations

Dayle Blair | Americans, Green Card holders with foreign accounts could end up in prison

Oran Hall | Financial independence for 100% commission based salesman

Half Moon to have 57 new rooms, suites next October ... US$75 million upgrade under way

Cedric Stephens | Mitigating natural disaster risks and enhancing economic resilience

Snapshots

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
The Black Atheist - A personal account by Karl Salmon

Dayle Blair | Americans, Green Card holders with foreign accounts could end up in prison

Doctors urged to report early signs of possible intimate-partner violence

The Vietnam phenomenon and the Tivoli incursion

A graceful coup?

Battered mom saves child's father from prison trip after attack

Research shows low chance of sudden cardiac arrest after sex

RELATED STORIES
Youth ambassadors invade Portland school

Former Miss Jamaica Gina Hargitay making a mark

Mathemagic! - Calculation Time puts fun in numbers, helps boost numeracy

Beauty with a purpose

Beauty with a purpose - Fusion Consulting and Miss Jamaica World organisation partner with Shashamane Sunrise Foundation to improve...

Miss Jamaica, Dr Sanneta Myrie visits east Africa

Sanneta Myrie off to Africa

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...