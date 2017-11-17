Editorial: Diversity and tolerance

Antigua Observer - Saturday, November 17, 2017

Did you know that November 16 was the International Day of Tolerance? Â To be honest, neither did we but it popped up on a news feed and the timing just seemed right. With all the insular, xenophobic rhetoric being bandied around, we should all take a moment to consider that we occupy a big...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Seniors to get pensions boost

Hodge, Carty frustrate Jaguars with half-centuries

UWI landed campus a step closer

Opposition party does not respect President Granger – Jagdeo

Mo Farah one of three finalists for IAAF award

Gunman kills 26 in rural Texas church during Sunday service

Ruthless Behaviour



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bunji, Fay-Ann to bring Jamathon excitement

Full house at Yesterday's Best of the 90s

Skillis's on a Money Pree

Dee Dre gets recognised

Grace jerk fest delivers despite rain

Sasanya makes Billboard cut

Artistes rally for Niko Chromatic

SPORTS more
South Carolina women’s basketball team declines Trump’s invite to White House

Sharpe proud despite Dominican Rep spill

JC confident ahead of rematch

Soca Princesses pip Jamaica 1-0

Beal knocks champs out

Gayle, McCullum set to take tournament by storm

Guyana on top against T&T Red Force

POLITICS more
PM blames policies, corruption for poverty; defends IMF programme

NAMCo – politicians trade accusations of ‘lies’ and ‘hiding’

Full court set to rule in elections petition appeal

Speaker belatedly condemns PPP’s disrespect in Parliament

JC confident ahead of rematch

Soca Princesses pip Jamaica 1-0

A Government of men and not laws

BUSINESS more
Woman, 23, perishes in road accident

Crime, forex shortage impeding investments

Balmoral bring 1,778 visitors to Trinidad

Trini honoured for ICT initiati

GHL up $0.29 in Friday trades

Guyana on top against T&T Red Force

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/ships…Johnson (165), Singh (100) put Jaguars in control despite Charles’s maiden 5-wkt haul

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
DNA success?

Potential candidate on standby for St. Peter constituency

Was Asot entitled to diplomatic privileges?

‘G’ Division unveils crime fighting strategies for festive season

Ex-cop discharged of Rio Night Club murder charge

Glasgow family of four loses home to fire

Don’t let de police know you

RELATED STORIES
Seniors to get pensions boost

Hodge, Carty frustrate Jaguars with half-centuries

UWI landed campus a step closer

Opposition party does not respect President Granger – Jagdeo

Mo Farah one of three finalists for IAAF award

Gunman kills 26 in rural Texas church during Sunday service

Ruthless Behaviour

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...