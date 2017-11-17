Government senator turns up pressure for better public sector wage offer

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, November 17, 2017

âGovernment SenatorÂ Kavan GayleÂ has joined the list of persons calling for the Government to move quickly to conclude wage negotiations with public sector workers.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JCTU wants contract employment reversed

Financial sector workers get big tax benefit

Two unions give cautious support to early wage talks

Toll rate increase 'insensitive and unbearable' -- BITU

Unions angered by Government

Public-sector unions hopeful as wage, benefits talks begin today

Trade Union leaders react to Labour Minister's comments



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Get holiday gifts at Harbourside Market

Turkey and pinot noir a perfect marriage

From fan to Marcus protg

Disloyal friends inspire 'Judas'

Mr Chumps gets buzz with new song

Billy Slaughter celebrates birthday at Ribbiz

Purecentage touches social issues on new single

SPORTS more
Regional coaches complete Level 1 and Level 3 coaching programmes

Security forces to host road run to raise funds for Dominica

Concacaf agrees to launch Nations League

BFA celebrates womens game

Safe pair of hands could short-circuit West Ham

ThisBabyRocks on a roll

White confirms he will run for BCB president

POLITICS more
Police Commissioner feeling no pressure to promote within JCF

Minister Tables Nursing Homes Amendment Bill

Spaulding was a visionary, says Phillips

Venezuelan opposition politician flees house arrest for Colombia 

Dominica PM goes to COP 23 with a shopping list

US says people of Zimbabwe must choose own government

Purecentage touches social issues on new single

BUSINESS more
RA requests an integrated plan from Belco

Photos: DOE Holds Electric Vehicle Showcase

Walk will raise scholarship funds

Photos: DOE Holds Electric Vehicle Showcase

Establishment Of Bermuda Infrastructure Fund

Rosewood to close for three-month renovation

House moves US tax reform a step closer

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Police Commissioner feeling no pressure to promote within JCF

PHOTOS: Police name five main crime producers

Child found hanging in All Saints

High Court judge says man who helped his father die was 'wrongfully accused' of murder

Thieves steal thousands of Lego sets destined to be Christmas presents for children in hospitals across the UK

Man charged over police standoff

Man jailed for importing cannabis

RELATED STORIES
JCTU wants contract employment reversed

Financial sector workers get big tax benefit

Two unions give cautious support to early wage talks

Toll rate increase 'insensitive and unbearable' -- BITU

Unions angered by Government

Public-sector unions hopeful as wage, benefits talks begin today

Trade Union leaders react to Labour Minister's comments

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...