Bulls Head access via Dundonald Street

Royal Gazette - Friday, November 17, 2017

Motorists will be able to access the ground floor of Bulls Head car park via Dundonald Street from Monday. The main entrance will be closed so exit barrier islands can be built part of the City of Hamiltons initiative to install ticket and barrier systems in its five largest car parks. A...read more

0
