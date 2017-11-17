Special forces dog wins 'animal Victoria Cross' for Taliban raid heroics

Telegraph UK - Friday, November 17, 2017

Special forces dog wins 'animal Victoria Cross' for Taliban raid heroics Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Special forces dog wins 'animal Victoria Cross' for Taliban raid heroics A wounded Mali being carried by his SBS handler in the aftermath of the fighting Credit: Matthew Fearn 17 November...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bowe Bergdahl spared prison after deserting post in Afghanistan

US airstrike kills 16 Afghan policemen in Helmand as Taliban leader's son believed dead in suicide attack 

Military chiefs launch inquiry into photos of SAS operations posted on Facebook

Islamic State leader in Afghanistan killed in US drone strike, Pentagon says

Isil claims to have captured Osama bin Laden's former hideout in Afghanistan

Donald Trump 'weighing up troop surge' for Afghanistan amid 'split in White House'

Taliban captures Sangin, the Afghan town where more than 100 UK soldiers died



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
DV to hit hard with Beggie Beggie

Smoodface inspires with Against All Odds

D Bling does his thing

Katchafire blazes with Addicted

Aidonia pleased with 2017

Hopeton Lindo tops Florida chart

Watch out for Fresh King

SPORTS more
SSFL to engage stakeholders

‘Saints’ in battle for North title

Johnson praises Crawford’s accomplishments

Guyana piles on runs against Red Force

Camacho chairs SporTT/SCOTT steering committee

A second draw for the warriors

Profiting from winners is all about Persistence

POLITICS more
Corporal punishment, child abuse and the law

Gov't to host NIDS town hall meetings

PM confident country will achieve growth target

Roget: Workers facing unemployment

Profiting from winners is all about Persistence

Always ready to forgive

Jagdeo peddling cheap political mischief – AFC

BUSINESS more
Imagining the post-IMF Caribbean economy

PDVSA, Venezuela's oil gem far from its golden age

Citgo is key link between US and Venezuela

Jamaica, Grenada and St Kitts are exemplary regional models — Lagarde

El Marton: Style doesn't spoil

Right approach needed for BPO training — Scott

Tortuga and Home Shopping Network celebrate 10-year partnership

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Police commissioner says GIS helping to assist in crime fight

Inmate shot dead after hospital escape attempt

Police take aim at illicit trade for Yuletide season

‘Saints’ in battle for North title

Defence Force or W Connection for 2017 title?

Illegal aircraft at Rupununi…Mexican purchased plane from US owner — COI

Fake kidnap plot…..Trinidadian further remanded

RELATED STORIES
Bowe Bergdahl spared prison after deserting post in Afghanistan

US airstrike kills 16 Afghan policemen in Helmand as Taliban leader's son believed dead in suicide attack 

Military chiefs launch inquiry into photos of SAS operations posted on Facebook

Islamic State leader in Afghanistan killed in US drone strike, Pentagon says

Isil claims to have captured Osama bin Laden's former hideout in Afghanistan

Donald Trump 'weighing up troop surge' for Afghanistan amid 'split in White House'

Taliban captures Sangin, the Afghan town where more than 100 UK soldiers died

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...