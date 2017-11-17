Horseracing continues in Berbice this Sunday with over $1M at stake

Kaieteur News - Friday, November 17, 2017

The Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club at Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice will bring excitement to horse racing fans this Sunday when their one-day meet comes off. Six races are carded for the day with the feature being for J Class and lower horses over a distance of 1400m for the top purse...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Port Mourant Turf Club, KP Jagdeo and Sons stage Meet on Sunday 19 Nov.

Budhan Memorial Turf Club Meet set for November 12

No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity Horse race meet…Ansa McAl, Nand Persaud Group and Delmur among major sponsors

Horseracing action set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club November 5

Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club Meet set to gallop tomorrow

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Race Meet on Sunday

Sky Plus Sprint Classic horse race meet set for August 20



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Stories for Christmas and beyond

Five good choices this weekend

Connections key to Ja Music Conference

Best of upcoming entertainment events

Spice rocks the boat

Closer to God, further from smoking - Leroy Gibbons to perform five weeks after being shot

Family atmosphere on Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise

SPORTS more
SSFL to engage stakeholders

‘Saints’ in battle for North title

Johnson praises Crawford’s accomplishments

Guyana piles on runs against Red Force

Camacho chairs SporTT/SCOTT steering committee

A second draw for the warriors

Profiting from winners is all about Persistence

POLITICS more
Roget: Workers facing unemployment

Profiting from winners is all about Persistence

Always ready to forgive

Jagdeo peddling cheap political mischief – AFC

Avoid court of public opinion in legal challenge over GECOM chairmanship – CJ

The wheels aren't spinning - Chung points to lack of support as he gives up cycling presidency

Alpart to ship first 35,000 tonnes next month

BUSINESS more
Roget: Workers facing unemployment

Auditor General raises concerns about oil data

$4.5m in shares change hands

Guyana piles on runs against Red Force

Regional 4-Day Championship…Johnson (106*), Tagenarine (84) share century stand; Jaguars’ take 1st day honours

Oil contracts must mean more than a foreign investor investing millions – T&T’s Attorney General

Crime negatively impacts Jamaica's developed country target

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
‘Saints’ in battle for North title

Defence Force or W Connection for 2017 title?

Illegal aircraft at Rupununi…Mexican purchased plane from US owner — COI

Fake kidnap plot…..Trinidadian further remanded

Ryan Lall memorial cricket set for Sunday at YMCA

Girlfriend plotted with cops to execute ‘Sagga’

Closer to God, further from smoking - Leroy Gibbons to perform five weeks after being shot

RELATED STORIES
Port Mourant Turf Club, KP Jagdeo and Sons stage Meet on Sunday 19 Nov.

Budhan Memorial Turf Club Meet set for November 12

No28 Bush Lot in Action Charity Horse race meet…Ansa McAl, Nand Persaud Group and Delmur among major sponsors

Horseracing action set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club November 5

Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club Meet set to gallop tomorrow

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club Race Meet on Sunday

Sky Plus Sprint Classic horse race meet set for August 20

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...